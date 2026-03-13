Greece arrests Pole on charges of spying on US base

ATHENS

The US Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford departs Souda Bay on the island of Crete on Feb. 26, 2026. (Photo by Costas METAXAKIS / AFP)

Greek police have arrested a Polish man on charges of spying on the military base used by US forces in Crete, according to the ANA news agency.

Thursday's arrest came 10 days after a Georgian man was detained on the same charges.

The 58-year-old Polish citizen, who has denied the charges, was allegedly taking pictures of ships entering the Souda military base on the island, according to police sources quoted by the agency.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's biggest aircraft carrier, passed through Souda at the end of February.

On March 2, a Georgian man was arrested on charges of spying at the same base.

He was sentenced to two years in prison for illegally entering Greece, while the espionage charges against him are investigated. The man, a 36-year-old Georgian national of Azerbaijani origin, has denied the spying charges.

In June, an Azerbaijani national was arrested in Crete and placed in pre-trial detention on suspicion of espionage after being found with photos of the Souda base.

The Souda naval base is home to roughly 1,000 people, including military personnel, US civilian employees, local employees and contractors.