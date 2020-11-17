Greece applies to US to buy 2 dozen F-35 jets

ISTANBUL

Athens made a request to the U.S. to buy two dozen F-35 fighter jets through a letter it sent on Nov. 6, Greek media has reported.

The letter was written by Theodoros Lagios, the director-general of Armaments and Investments, reported the journal Greek Reporter on Nov. 16.

According to the news, Lagios has openly asked to buy 18 to 24 brand-new or secondhand F-35 fighter jets.

“The request letter included subjects like the deliveries of the jets and configurations,” according to the journal.

Underlining the importance of having the first F-35 delivery in 2021, the Greek official said in the letter, “In our part, we will do everything possible to perform this program,” according to the Greek Reporter.

“Greece’s attempt to buy F-35s is a response to Turkey’s having S-400 missile systems from Russia,” Greek media commented on the news.

According to the media reports, the Greek government also thinks that the balance of power in the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean will change positively for Greece against Turkey.

The news came after the statement by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis regarding the decision to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets from France.

Athens has announced that it will purchase six new and 12 secondhand twin-engined Rafales from Paris.

F-35 fighter jets come from an American family of single-seat, single-engine combat aircraft that can perform both air superiority and strike missions. Lockheed Martin Corporation, which is an American aerospace company, is the prime contractor of F-35 fighter jets.

Rafale is a twin-jet combat aircraft manufactured by Dassault Aviation and is capable of carrying out a wide range of short and long-range missions. It can be used to perform ground and sea attacks, reconnaissance, high accuracy strikes and nuclear strike deterrence.

The aircraft was developed for the French Navy and French Air Force.

The fighter aircraft have also been used in combat operations in various nations, including Afghanistan, Mali, Libya, Syria, and Iraq. Egypt, Qatar and India have also ordered the aircraft previously.