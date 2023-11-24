Grant support to be provided for climate change adaptation

ANKARA
The Climate Change Directorate has announced the provision of grants amounting to 6.8 million euros to support initiatives related to climate change adaptation at the local and regional levels.

Halil Hasar, the head of Climate Change at the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, delivered details pertaining to the grant initiative within the framework of the European Union Pre-accession Financial Assistance Program (IPA) II.

Hasar emphasized that the primary objective of the financial assistance is to enhance the resilience of communities, improvement of natural resources and ecosystems, and bolster the adaptive capacities of vulnerable social segments, cities and economic sectors.

According to Hasar, the Grant Program will encompass various entities, including municipalities, regional and provincial directorates, regional development agencies, non-governmental organizations, universities, research institutions, community-based organizations and unions. Additionally, it aims to target all potentially vulnerable areas.

A total sum of 6.8 million euros will be allocated in the form of grants to support climate change adaptation efforts at the local and regional levels.

"Our commitment to achieving the 2053 Net Zero Emission and Green Development objective will persist, and our objective is to operationalize the measures outlined in the National Climate Change Adaptation Plans at the grassroots level via the grant program. The attainment of local adaptation to climate change will result in enhanced resilience of urban areas to the impacts of climate change," Hasar stressed.

