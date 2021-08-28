Graffiti artist captures lightness of clouds to lift spirits

  • August 28 2021 07:00:00

Graffiti artist captures lightness of clouds to lift spirits

MOLESON
Graffiti artist captures lightness of clouds to lift spirits

A French graffiti artist’s monumental mountaintop project aims to encourage a more contemplative approach to life by inspiring childlike wonder at clouds drifting by.

The 1,500 square meter painting “Un nouveau souffle” (A New Lease on Life) by French artist Saype, 32, graces the summit of the Moleson peak in the western Swiss Alps.

Using biodegradable paints made from natural pigments such as coal and chalk, it depicts a little boy blowing bubbles in an area known for its clouds, seeking to reflect the link with children’s skygazing, he told Reuters.

“I think we are in a world that is super heavy and we need a little lightness and I believe that the clouds are also a bit of a dream, the imagination,” he said.

“When we were kids we were always imagining shapes in the clouds. And I believe that now is also a moment we must breathe and - also with lightness - relearn to create by reverie the world of tomorrow.”

Known for massive works of graffiti on grass best seen from the air, Saype has also adorned sites ranging from an impoverished shantytown in South Africa to the lawn in front of the United Nations’ European headquarters in Geneva

WORLD US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage

US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage
MOST POPULAR

  1. New heatwave to scorch country until next week

    New heatwave to scorch country until next week

  2. Turkish army, citizens out of Kabul: President Erdoğan

    Turkish army, citizens out of Kabul: President Erdoğan

  3. Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’

    Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’

  4. No more province at ‘very high risk’ on Turkey’s COVID-19 map

    No more province at ‘very high risk’ on Turkey’s COVID-19 map

  5. Nightclub bodyguards kill 33-year-old man in Alaçatı

    Nightclub bodyguards kill 33-year-old man in Alaçatı
Recommended
Int’l Bodrum Jazz Festival in September

Int’l Bodrum Jazz Festival in September
Fossil of previously unknown four-legged whale found in Egypt

Fossil of previously unknown four-legged whale found in Egypt
Cruise unveils ‘most dangerous stunt’ in ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

Cruise unveils ‘most dangerous stunt’ in ‘Mission: Impossible 7’
Aspendos Festival to open in September

Aspendos Festival to open in September
Woman with brain surgery to be revived

Woman with brain surgery to be revived
Afghan star recounts harrowing escape from Kabul

Afghan star recounts harrowing escape from Kabul
WORLD US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage

US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage

The U.S. conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State target in Afghanistan on Aug. 28, as the airlift of those desperate to flee moved into its fraught final stages with fresh terror attack warnings and encroaching Taliban forces primed to take over Kabul airport.
ECONOMY European bank provides $50 mln in trade finance to Turkish lender

European bank provides $50 mln in trade finance to Turkish lender

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provided $50 million in trade finance to the Türk Ekonomi Bankası (TEB).
SPORTS Judoka brings Turkey’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Judoka brings Turkey’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Turkey’s Recep Çiftçi bagged a bronze medal in men’s Judo at 60kg, defeating Marcos Dennis Blanco of Colombia at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Aug. 27, scoring Turkey’s first medal at the Games.