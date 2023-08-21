Grab operator dies under debris during demolition

GAZİANTEP
A 42-year-old digger operator has lost his life during the demolition of a five-story building in the southeastern province of Gaziantep's Şahinbey district.

The incident took place amid ongoing efforts to clear away damaged structures following the recent earthquakes centered in nearby Kahramanmaraş.

Gaziantep, one of the provinces most affected by the February earthquakes, has been engaged in demolishing buildings that sustained significant damage during the seismic events.

As part of these operations, the attention was focused on an apartment building in the Binevler neighborhood. During the course of the demolition work, the structure suddenly collapsed.

The 42-year-old digger operator became trapped beneath the debris as the building crumbled. Despite rescue attempts, the man remained trapped under the rubble for approximately two hours. Tragically, the efforts concluded with the discovery of the digger operator's lifeless body.

