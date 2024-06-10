Gov’t wants Chinese carmakers to invest in Türkiye

Gov’t wants Chinese carmakers to invest in Türkiye

ISTANBUL
Gov’t wants Chinese carmakers to invest in Türkiye

By imposing an additional 40 percent tariff on all Chinese-made passenger cars, the government is actually sending a message that it wants Chinese automakers to invest in Türkiye, according to experts.

With the customs duty hike, the government also aims to curb car imports — thus helping narrow the current account deficit and encourage Chinese automakers to invest in Türkiye, they said.

Passenger car imports surge 24 percent from a year ago to 203,000 units in the first four months of 2024.

Chinese companies sold more than 38,000 vehicles in January-May, which corresponded to a market share of 8 percent, up from 6 percent in the whole of 2023. Cherry, MG and BYD were best-selling Chinese brands.

When the additional tariff takes effect as of July 8, Chinese automakers are not likely to retain their share in the Turkish market, as price of their cars will go up, said the experts.

“While we are adapting to the changes, we are working intensively together with the Turkish ministries regarding the establishment of a plant in Türkiye,” said Si Fenghou, the president of Chery Türkiye.

The company is making efforts to start production in Türkiye as soon as possible, Si added.

“The tariff [on Chinese vehicles] came earlier than we had expected, and it was harsher than we had anticipated,” said Kağan Dağtekin, CEO of Doğan Trend, which markets MG vehicles in Türkiye.

Dağtekin noted that MG plans to build factories in Europe. “We are working to make sure that one of those plants is set up in Türkiye,” he said, adding that last week, they came close to signing a memorandum of understanding with MG.

“Taking a decision on making investment is a long process and nothing is certain. The Industry Ministry is involved in this investment issue and very supportive,” said Dağtekin.

China, investments,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN shocked at civilian toll of Israeli operation to free hostages

UN 'shocked' at civilian toll of Israeli operation to free hostages
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN 'shocked' at civilian toll of Israeli operation to free hostages

    UN 'shocked' at civilian toll of Israeli operation to free hostages

  2. Malawi VP, nine others, killed in plane crash

    Malawi VP, nine others, killed in plane crash

  3. Assange's UK appeal against US extradition to begin on July 9

    Assange's UK appeal against US extradition to begin on July 9

  4. Fire outbreaks in five provinces brought under control

    Fire outbreaks in five provinces brought under control

  5. Dengue, mosquito-borne diseases rising in Europe

    Dengue, mosquito-borne diseases rising in Europe
Recommended
Production starts at Senegals first offshore oil field

Production starts at Senegal's first offshore oil field
Households spend most on rent, transport and food

Households spend most on rent, transport and food
Retail sales growth continues to lose momentum

Retail sales growth continues to lose momentum
Henkel’s revenue hits 5.3 billion euros in first quarter

Henkel’s revenue hits 5.3 billion euros in first quarter
Chiquita liable for financing Colombian paramilitaries: Jury

Chiquita liable for financing Colombian paramilitaries: Jury
Singapore Airline offers pay to victims of severe turbulence

Singapore Airline offers pay to victims of severe turbulence
Intel suspends expansion of factory plan in Israel

Intel suspends expansion of factory plan in Israel
WORLD UN shocked at civilian toll of Israeli operation to free hostages

UN 'shocked' at civilian toll of Israeli operation to free hostages

The U.N. voiced alarm on Tuesday at the civilian toll of Israel's rescue of four hostages in Gaza, and the fact that Palestinian armed groups are holding captives there.
ECONOMY Production starts at Senegals first offshore oil field

Production starts at Senegal's first offshore oil field

Senegal joined the club of oil-producing countries on Tuesday as Australian group Woodside Energy announced that production had started in the west African country's first offshore project.
SPORTS Ali Koç reelected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç reelected as Fenerbahçe president

Businessman Ali Koç was reelected as the president of Fenerbahçe following an election held at the club's ordinary general assembly on June 9.
﻿