Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak

ANKARA

The Turkish government is working on a “normalization plan” to gradually open the country’s industries without “losing gains made,” Vice President Fuat Oktay has told daily Hürriyet.

Oktay said that even though Turkey is showing a downward trend, it is still early to give good news ahead of Eid al-Fitr holiday, which follows the holy month of Ramadan.

“Our fight against the virus is continuing in a successful way. The downward trend has started. Our wish is that it gets to a more remarkable point in May. Our aim is to make the country more normal gradually without losing what we gained in this struggle,” Oktay said.

The vice president also said that the government is planning on opening all sectors, including public and private ones, step by step.

“We are working with an integrated approach, by taking the Health Ministry and the [Coronavirus] Science Board’s opinions into considerations,” he said.

“We have neared the end. The road map needs to be regarded in phases. We should define it as a dynamic process,” he said, adding that all data regarding the coronavirus will be assessed every day.

Not the usual normal

Oktay also said that the road map the government is working on will not make everything turn to absolute normal before the virus outbreak.

He underlined that under this definition of normal, the hygiene and social distancing rules will continue to be applied along with the mandatory use of masks in crowded places.

“The ones who give the service and the ones who receive it will be careful,” he said.

He underlined that every workplace in all industries will abide by the rules and strict controls will be carried out.

Ready for all scenarios

The vice president also underlined that the road map reviews every possible scenario, from the best to the worst.

“No one is saying the process, or the virus, is over. We are ready for all possibilities,” he said.

The government is also working on protocols on how to act if a virus case is detected after the normalization plan is actualized.

“Thus, all relevant institutions will know what to do in such a situation,” he said.

“The conditions are being determined now, rather than [later] with panic. These will be turned into guides and will be distributed to relevant [authorities],” he added.

Early to give good news for Eid al-Fitr

According to the vice president, it is early to give good news regarding the virus ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

“As [Turkey], we have grasped a self-confidence on the fight against the virus. There is harmony among the public. We want to continue without breaking this,” he said.

“We also want to revive the economy on the other hand. Hopefully, we will turn Turkey back to normal without losing our gains,” he added.