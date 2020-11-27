Gov't launches meeting series with business world representatives

  November 27 2020

ISTANBUL
The government has launched a series of meetings with the representatives of the business world to hear their suggestions and inform them on planned economic and judicial reforms.

“Together with our Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül, we have started the meetings in which we will get the opinions of the business world,” Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan said on Nov. 27 after meeting with members of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD).

Central Bank Governor Naci Ağbal was also present at the meeting.

“It was a fruitful meeting,” Elvan said. “We will continue such meetings with TOBB [the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey] tomorrow [Nov. 28] and other institutions in the coming days.”

The meeting came after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said this week that “comprehensive reforms” will be made in economy and the judicial system.

Erdoğan earlier this month appointed Ağbal, who two weeks later hiked the key interest policy rate to 15 percent in the sharpest monetary tightening in more than two years. Elvan replaced Berat Albayrak after his resignation on Nov. 8.

Gov't launches meeting series with business world representatives

