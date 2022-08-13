Gov’t announces new regulation on health workers’ rights

ANKARA

The new regulation which will improve the rights and additional payments of health workers was published in the Official Gazette on Aug. 12.

Making a statement after the publication of the regulation, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in his post on social media that additional payments will be made on the 15th of each month to health workers.

“This day will be remembered as the day when a regulation changed what it means to be a doctor in Türkiye,” Koca added.

With the regulation, the crime of deliberate injury, committed against the personnel working in health institutions, or linked with their duties, will also be included in a list of crimes, enabling the implementation of some protection measures.

The minister pointed out earlier that a new regulation prepared on the rights of health care workers will be published in the Official Gazette, saying, “The draft regulation is open to the opinions of the relevant institutions as problems would be solved more easily with the satisfaction of our health care workers.”

The regulation will take effect on Aug. 15, Koca said earlier.