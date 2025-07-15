Gov’t allows corn import amid domestic harvest concerns

ANKARA

Türkiye has authorized a new round of corn imports, marking the fourth such decision in recent months.

According to a Presidential decree published in the Official Gazette, up to 500,000 tons of corn can be imported duty-free until July 31.

This move comes just 16 days before the domestic harvest begins, sparking criticism from agricultural stakeholders.

Mehmet Akın Doğan, president of the Adana Yüreğir Chamber of Agriculture, voiced strong opposition to the timing of the decision.

“The harvest is about to start, and the Turkish Grain Board (TMO) hasn’t even announced a price. Supporting feed production by harming local farmers is unacceptable,” he said.

With this latest decree, Türkiye’s total corn import quota has reached 3.5 million tons.

The import permissions began in October 2024 with 1 million tons, followed by additional quotas of 1 million tons each in March and May 2025. After July 31, the customs duty on corn imports will return to 130 percent.

Former TMO General Manager and agricultural economist İsmail Kemaloğlu suggested the decision may have been influenced by demands from the poultry industry.

He, however, reassured local producers, stating, “Farmers shouldn’t worry. Due to drought-related declines in wheat and barley yields, domestic corn prices will remain high. Corn will continue to be valuable.”

“Importing won’t depress domestic prices. The market will remain favorable for farmers. Corn producers, who are often large-scale and commercially savvy, can adapt,” he explained.