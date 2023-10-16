Government plans measures to protect Cappadocia

Umut Erdem - ISTANBUL

The government is preparing to impose heavy fines to protect Türkiye’s unique tourist hotspot Cappadocia, renowned for its natural formations, underground and aboveground cities, as well as its fairy chimneys.

As Cappadocia attracts more and more tourists, investors are turning their attention to the region to benefit from its popularity. When previous measures have failed to protect Cappadocia, which spans an area as large as 250 square kilometers, the government has decided to take further actions.

In 1985, the Cappadocia region earned a place on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Now, there is a concerted effort to broaden its recognition by seeking UNESCO Global Geopark status.

Over 3 million domestic and international tourists visited Cappadocia in the first eight months of 2023, up from 2.5 million visitors in the same period of last year.

Cappadocia hosts large events, including the Balloon and Culture Road festivals, which lure tens of thousands of tourists. This month, more than 4,500 runners participated in the 10th edition of the Salomon Cappadocia Ultra-Trail race in the scenic tourist region.

With the new regulations under consideration, heavy fines will be imposed for unauthorized activities in the Cappadocia area.

The penalties will cover not only investors but tourists visiting the sites.

Those who shoot videos and take pictures for commercial purposes without permission will be fined up to 16,000 Turkish Liras. Organizing unauthorized events, such as festivals will also be punished with fines.

Moreover, under the new regulations, those who open rock-carved commercial facilities without authorities’ approval will have to pay more than 600,000 liras in fines.

Those who cause visual pollution by hanging signs, fliers, promotional posters or installing air conditioning devices in a visible way on structures will also face fines.

In case of placing furniture and garden walls or fences as part landscaping arrangements without permission will be punished with fines ranging between 150,000 liras to more than 200,000 liras.

The new regulations aimed at protecting Cappadocia are included in a wider legislation which imposes stricter regulations on Airbnb-style short-term rentals.