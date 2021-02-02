Ministry lists best 10 mezes in Turkish cuisine

  • February 02 2021 07:00:00

Ministry lists best 10 mezes in Turkish cuisine

ISTANBUL
Ministry lists best 10 mezes in Turkish cuisine

Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry has introduced a list of top 10 appetizers along with delights of Turkish cuisine, gastronomic routes and must-visit restaurants on its official GoTurkey website.

Introducing Turkey’s tourism and cultural diversity to the world, the website has started to feature the richness of Turkish cuisine to let visitors get the authentic taste of Turkey.

Turkish cuisine is quite distinct, with each of its provinces known for their own special delicacy. The cuisine also includes a most popular appetizer called mezes, which are an indispensable part of tables with alcohol.

Meze is often defined as a selection of hot and cold dishes typically served as hors d’oeuvre, a part of Turkish, Greek and Middle Eastern cooking.

Considered to be an appetizer and cold starter, mezes are appetizer-sized dishes that are shared on the table, consisting of wide varieties of vegetables, greens, pulses, pastes, yogurt and cheese.

“Mezes are not there to satisfy you but to change the taste while you enjoy raki. In fact, many may argue that some of the best conversations take place while enjoying mezes and sipping on raki,” it said on the ministry’s webpage.

The top five cold-served mezes list of the website includes fava, lentil balls, samphire, mash, and Circassian chicken, while the hot appetizers list includes paçanga pastry, stuffed meatballs, hummus with bacon, shrimp casserole and fish kokoreç.

Delicious mezes

Fava: A kind of appetizer prepared by crushing protein-rich broad bean varieties such as peas, black-eyed peas, lentils and chickpeas, served with olive oil and dill.

Mash: Similar to the salsa served in Mexico, mash or “ezme” consists primarily of tomatoes, green peppers, onions, garlic and lemon juice that are mashed together into a thick and juicy paste-like consistency.

Samphire: It is actually a succulent dish, but if served as a meze, it is blanched and dressed in olive oil, with crushed garlic and lemon juice -- similar to preparing most seasonal greens.

Circassian chicken: It is a rich paste made with crushed walnuts, chicken, and stock thickened with stale bread.

Lentil balls: Easy to make and packed with flavor, lentil balls or “mercimek köftesi” in Turkish, are the perfect appetizer, side dish, topper for a salad, or complete meal on its own.

Paçanga pastry: It is a famous Anatolian region pastry that is made with phyllo sheets, pastırma (Turkish pastrami) and cheese. The pastries are fried and served hot.

Stuffed meatballs: Balls of dough made from a mix of fine bulgur, potato, and spices are used as the outer layer. Favorite fillings include ground beef or lamb combined with ground nuts like pistachios, walnuts, or pine nuts, along with spices.

Fish kokoreç: It is a dish made with fish grilled on a spit, chopped herbs and flavored with different spices and is usually served as a sandwich.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Series of earthquakes shake western Turkey

    Series of earthquakes shake western Turkey

  2. Erdoğan urges AKP grassroots to reinstate splinters

    Erdoğan urges AKP grassroots to reinstate splinters

  3. Gendarmerie find dead bodies of four young men in Turkey’s west

    Gendarmerie find dead bodies of four young men in Turkey’s west

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,117 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,485,182

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,117 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,485,182

  5. ISIL assassin caught in northwestern Turkey: Interior minister

    ISIL assassin caught in northwestern Turkey: Interior minister
Recommended
Golden Globe noms set tone for Hollywood’s pandemic awards season

Golden Globe noms set tone for Hollywood’s pandemic awards season
Turkey’s prominent photographer presents book on Istanbul

Turkey’s prominent photographer presents book on Istanbul
Bergama ancient city in digital world

Bergama ancient city in digital world
Pandemic, protests and pet spiders: Life in a Day 2020 hits Sundance

Pandemic, protests and pet spiders: 'Life in a Day 2020' hits Sundance
Turkish rock legend Barış Manço remembered

Turkish rock legend Barış Manço remembered
Artworks at Zeugma Mosaic Museum under control of experts

Artworks at Zeugma Mosaic Museum under control of experts
WORLD More protests called in Moscow to demand Navalny’s release

More protests called in Moscow to demand Navalny’s release

Moscow braced for more protests seeking the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who faces a court hearing on Feb. 2 after two weekends of nationwide rallies and thousands of arrests in the largest outpouring of discontent in Russia in years.
ECONOMY Special communication tax increased 33 percent

Special communication tax increased 33 percent

The special communication tax (SCT), which is applied on mobile voice, messaging, internet and cable TV services, has been increased from 7.5 percent to 10 percent, according to a presidential decree published on the Official Gazette.
SPORTS Galatasaray bolster squad with 3 players

Galatasaray bolster squad with 3 players

Galatasaray completed the signing of three players on Feb. 1 to bolster their squad to win the Turkish Süper Lig title. 