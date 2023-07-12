Gordion ancient city awaits UNESCO’s heritage status

ANKARA
The ancient city of Gordion in the capital Ankara is expecting to be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List after the voting in Riyadh in September, says the head of the Ankara Chamber of Commerce (ATO).

Gürsel Baran stated that they are confident that the application, which has been in a waiting process for some time, will be approved in the September voting during his speech at an informative meeting where the roadmap for a project of utilizing the cultural treasures of the capital for the economy was discussed.

With the approval, the ancient city would become the first city from Ankara to be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, Baran added.

"Gordion will be our 20th heritage site included in the list from Türkiye, and our capital will obtain its first heritage," he expressed.

Stressing the importance of Gordion's presence among the most valuable tourism destinations in the tourism catalogs published worldwide, Baran stated that entering the World Heritage List is an important move in terms of tourism and economy

"Considering its contributions to the prolongation of the tourism seasons in our region and the creation of new income opportunities and new employment areas, Gordion’s potential emerges as a gem for our region."

When looking at the data from similar attraction centers worldwide, it is observed that cultural heritage makes a significant contribution to regional development, Baran added.

Seyit Ardıç, a senior official from the chambers, also said that Ankara’s cultural values should be brought into the economy.

“Converting this cultural heritage, which stands out with its existing potential, into a tourist product will enrich both our country and the economy of Ankara,” Ardıç said.

Deputy Foreign Minister Yasin Ekrem Serim also noted that the inclusion of Gordion in the world heritage list will increase the visibility of Ankara, which has a rich and deep-rooted history, adding that this will contribute to making the city a center of attraction in cultural tourism.

Located just southeast of the confluence of Sakarya and Porsuk rivers, the Gordion archeological site is made up of three main components: The Gordion Museum, the Tomb of King Midas and the ancient city of Gordion. It is located 117 kilometers (72.7 miles) from downtown Ankara, northwest of central Polatlı. Archeological findings from various periods found in the region are exhibited in chronological order at the museum.

The region also bears significant importance for modern Türkiye as Turkish and Greek armies fought the Battle of Sakarya on a frontline arching to the southeast up to the town of Haymana with Gordion ruins located on the northern end. Trenches and important sites of the battle, which halted the Greek advance to Ankara during the War of Independence, are a short drive away from Gordion.

