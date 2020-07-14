Golden crown found in construction site

Workers working on the construction of a building in the Alsancak district of the Aegean province of İzmir have found a golden crown and grave ruins that are believed to have belonged to a noble who lived during the Roman period.

A rescue excavation was carried out in the area by the İzmir Museum Directorate. In the excavation, a covered tomb, called sarcophagus, ceramic fragments, and golden diadem fragments - the crown - were found.

Crown fragments were taken under protection by the İzmir Museum Directorate, and restoration work was carried out by experts in the sarcophagus. It was determined that the remains belonged to a noble or senior ruler who lived about 2,000 years ago.

The İzmir No: 1 Cultural Heritage Preservation Board decided to announce the area as a third degree archaeological site due to the fact that the “pieces may belong to more than one sarcophagus burial in the area” and “the area provides important data about the range and the necropolis of the ancient Smyrna settlement.”

According to the decision, before the construction permit is granted in the excavated area and the surrounding area, drilling excavations will be carried out and a review will be made by the experts of the İzmir Museum Directorate.

In addition, construction work will not be carried out in the area without the decision of the İzmir 1st Cultural Heritage Preservation Board.

