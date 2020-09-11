Golden Boll Fest boasts movies by boat

ADANA
Turning adversity into opportunity, an annual film festival in southern Turkey is offering movie lovers the chance to enjoy watching quality cinema on riverboats.

The special gondola seating at Adana’s International Golden Boll Film Festival is a creative measure to keep culture alive amid coronavirus restrictions.

Festival organizers said the film screenings on Adana’s Seyhan River will be free of charge during the fest, which takes place on Sept. 14-20.

Film fans can enjoy movies from eight gondolas on the river plus a 100-seat outdoor area.

Cinephiles have to register at sehircilikatolyesi.org to ensure their seats during the fest, one of Turkey's most prestigious cinematic events.

