Gold refining takes on strategic role as Türkiye emerges as regional hub

ISTANBUL

Gold refining is evolving beyond traditional production to become a critical pillar of financial integrity and global trade, according to Ahmet Emin Ahlatcı, vice chairman of Ahlatcı Holding.

Speaking to British online newspaper The Independent, Ahlatcı said modern refineries are no longer limited to producing bullion but are increasingly functioning as strategic institutions that help safeguard the reliability of the international financial system.

“Today, gold refining is not just about producing bullion; it is also about protecting the integrity of the financial system,” Ahlatcı said. “In a world shaped by sanctions and geopolitical conflicts, refineries must operate not only as industrial entities but also as strong compliance structures.”

Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are beginning to reshape regional gold trade flows. Disruptions caused by airspace closures and logistical bottlenecks have led to declining transaction volumes in some traditional trading hubs.

Against this backdrop, Türkiye is emerging as a strategic alternative.

With its NATO-backed infrastructure, robust financial system and the advanced gold market operating under Borsa Istanbul, the country is increasingly positioned as a key regional center for bullion trade.

Ahlatcı Metal Refinery, one of Türkiye’s leading refining institutions, is positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation.

Industry observers note that as international standards tighten — particularly around compliance, traceability and responsible sourcing — refineries are taking on a more complex and influential role within the global gold ecosystem.

Ahlatcı emphasized that alignment with international frameworks, particularly those centered in London, remains essential for credibility in global markets.

Establishing infrastructure that complies with such standards, he said, is critical for ensuring trust and seamless participation in international trade.

As global supply chains shift and regulatory scrutiny intensifies, Türkiye’s growing capacity in refining and financial infrastructure could strengthen its position as a regional hub in the evolving gold market.