Gold falls again as rally comes to halt

Gold falls again as rally comes to halt

HONG KONG
Gold falls again as rally comes to halt

Gold and silver sank for a second day on Wednesday, bringing a rally in the precious metals to a juddering halt.

Bullion has seen an eye-watering run-up since the turn of the year, helping it climb more than 60 percent and hitting multiple records, with observers suggesting it could soon hit $5,000 an ounce.

The rally has been built on a range of issues including a weaker dollar, expectations of interest rate cuts, falling bond yields and central bank buying.

But the buying reversed on Oct. 21, tanking as much as six percent at one point, and continued its retreat in Asia, hit by profit-taking, hopes for a further easing of China-U.S. tensions and a stronger dollar.

At one point yesterday it hit a low of $4,000, a day after chalking up a record peak of $4.381.51. Silver, which has been riding the coattails of the rally, also plunged.

"Gold's glorious charge finally met gravity. After months of one-way conviction and relentless inflows, the metal took a six-percent cliff dive," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

"Volatility in gold has now surpassed equities, echoing the pandemic's manic heartbeat," he said.

However, he added that the commodity would likely still retain support among investors.

"Beneath the surface, the structural demand for insurance remains. Central banks will keep stacking reserves, investors still question the durability of fiat promises, and the monetary plumbing remains swollen with debt and distortion, he said.

Charu Chanana of Saxo Markets added: "None of this means the precious metals story is over. In fact, these are healthy developments, helping to cool what had become an overheated trade and preventing the rallies from turning into a bubble."

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament elects five new members to Court of Accounts

Parliament elects five new members to Court of Accounts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament elects five new members to Court of Accounts

    Parliament elects five new members to Court of Accounts

  2. Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group

    Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group

  3. Istanbul to tighten rules for aggressive sellers

    Istanbul to tighten rules for aggressive sellers

  4. UK small boat migrant arrivals this year exceed total for 2024

    UK small boat migrant arrivals this year exceed total for 2024

  5. New Japan PM to advance defense spending target

    New Japan PM to advance defense spending target
Recommended
Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 39.5 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 39.5 percent
Turkish consumer confidence down in October

Turkish consumer confidence down in October
Olive production forecast at 2.45 million tons for 2025-2026

Olive production forecast at 2.45 million tons for 2025-2026
Türkiye Wealth Fund’s investments amount to $13 billion

Türkiye Wealth Fund’s investments amount to $13 billion
Budget allocates $1.4 billion to strengthen trade

Budget allocates $1.4 billion to strengthen trade
Amazon uses AI to make robots better warehouse workers

Amazon uses AI to make robots better warehouse workers
To make ends meet, Argentines sell their possessions

To make ends meet, Argentines sell their possessions
WORLD Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group

Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group

Syrian authorities have agreed a ceasefire with a group of jihadists led by Frenchman Oumar Diaby in northwest Syria, sources from both sides told AFP on Oct. 23.

ECONOMY Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 39.5 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 39.5 percent

The Turkish Central Bank on Oct. 23 lowered its policy rate by 100 basis points, matching market forecasts.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿