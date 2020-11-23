Goddess statue unearthed in central Turkey

  • November 23 2020 07:00:00

KAYSERİ-Anadolu Agency
Turkish archeologists in Kültepe have unearthed a goddess statue, claiming it to be "the biggest" so far from the Early Bronze Age in Anatolia.

“We are happy to have found a 45-centimeter-high [17 inches] artifact, a statue. This is a very special piece,” Fikri Kulakoğlu, a professor from the Ankara University and head of the excavation team, told Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

Kültepe, which was the capital of the ancient Kingdom of Kanesh, is 20 kilometers from the central Kayseri province. It was accepted in the UNESCO Tentative List of World Heritage in 2014.

Kulakoğlu said the goddess statue is being cleaned of dust to be displayed in a museum.

“This artifact is around 4,200 years old,” he said, adding that all of the statues, statuettes, idols found in Kültepe are women figurines.

“No idols of men have been found so far... the women statues are naked and have a decorated throne, and there are braids on their back,” he said.

Highlighting that the finding is unique, he said: “It is a very special piece for us… it is one of the most precious works showing religious beliefs of this region, of Kültepe.”

The professor said they found around 20 new artifacts during this year’s excavations, all of which are of great importance.

This year’s work was being carried out with a limited number of people due to the coronavirus pandemic, he added.

