Global warming likely to change world map: Expert

  • October 24 2020 07:00:00

Global warming likely to change world map: Expert

ANKARA
Global warming likely to change world map: Expert

Not wars, but climate change will change the world map in the 21st century, according to a Turkish polar scientist.
Burcu Özsoy, former head of the Polar Research Center (PolReC) at Istanbul Technical University, pleaded people to change their daily habits and direction to save the climate.

“We must determine our direction by changing our daily habits and production techniques as well as creating future predictions based on data. Otherwise, the climate will be the determinant of the new world map,” she said.

Explaining significant aspects of a Turkish documentary, “The Black Box of the Planet: Antarctica,” recorded in the continent, Özsoy said it has depicted efforts of scientists to understand the world’s past climate, and offers hints about what awaits in the future.

Noting that the documentary was prepared as part of Turkey’s fourth National Antarctic Science Expedition last year, she said the highest temperature, the team experienced was just 20.75C on an island off the coast of the peninsula.

In this expedition, 24 scientists attempted to find scientific answers to various mysteries of the frozen continent.

On the way back, the crew also witnessed the melting of a sea passage that had been frozen for a long time, which accelerated their return, but increasing anxiety, she added.

Underlining that all the glaciers in the polar regions may not disappear, Özsoy said the melting of a few of them will lead to a border change in many regions. “Therefore, millions of people will have to migrate,” she added.

She said it was sad to witness penguins and whales migrating to southern latitudes in search of food, predicting that humans will experience this situation in the future.

Climate change could submerge cities with an altitude below 70 meters as the sea level will rise due to the glacier melting, she said. “Can you imagine that London, Sydney, Los Angeles, New York under the sea waters?” she asked.

The documentary not only brought the polar atmosphere to homes of millions but also explained how the studies in the region will shape the future, she added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Two-state formula is only solution in Cyprus: Professor

    Two-state formula is only solution in Cyprus: Professor

  2. Turkey ready to work with Russia for Karabakh peace: Erdoğan

    Turkey ready to work with Russia for Karabakh peace: Erdoğan

  3. Invasive species that once fled Soviet Union takes over Turkish wetlands

    Invasive species that once fled Soviet Union takes over Turkish wetlands

  4. US suspends visa services in Turkey over possible attacks

    US suspends visa services in Turkey over possible attacks

  5. Turkish envoy slams US senator over remarks

    Turkish envoy slams US senator over remarks
Recommended
Demolition decision issued for Briton’s villa construction in paradise bay

Demolition decision issued for Briton’s villa construction in paradise bay
US suspends visa services in Turkey over possible attacks

US suspends visa services in Turkey over possible attacks
Turkey ready to work with Russia for Karabakh peace: Erdoğan

Turkey ready to work with Russia for Karabakh peace: Erdoğan
Istanbul courts hold e-hearing for first time

Istanbul courts hold e-hearing for first time
Absence of planning main obstacle before Turkey’s development: CHP leader

Absence of planning main obstacle before Turkey’s development: CHP leader
İYİ Party leader predicts elections will take place before 2023

İYİ Party leader predicts elections will take place before 2023
WORLD New Turkish Cypriot president sworn into office

New Turkish Cypriot president sworn into office

Ersin Tatar, the newly elected president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), was sworn into office on Oct. 23. 
ECONOMY New company launches soar in September

New company launches soar in September

A total of 10,603 new companies were established in Turkey in September, up 37.77 percent on an annual basis, the country's top trade body said on Oct. 23.
SPORTS Sivasspor lose 5-3 to Villarreal in Europa League

Sivasspor lose 5-3 to Villarreal in Europa League

Turkish Super Lig club Demir Grup Sivasspor were defeated 5-3 on Oct. 22 by Spain's Villarreal in a thrilling UEFA Europa League match. 