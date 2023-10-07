Global trade to grow only 0.8 pct: WTO

Global trade to grow only 0.8 pct: WTO

GENEVA
Global trade to grow only 0.8 pct: WTO

Global trade growth will be sharply lower than forecast this year as stubborn inflation, high interest rates and the war in Ukraine pressure economies around the globe, the World Trade Organization has said.

Strains in China's vast property market also prompted the WTO to cut its trade growth forecast to just 0.8 percent this year, less than half the increase it had previously projected.

"The projected slowdown in trade for 2023 is cause for concern, because of the adverse implications for the living standards of people around the world," said the WTO director-general, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

"The 3.3 percent growth projected for 2024 remains nearly unchanged from the previous estimate" of 3.2 percent, it said.

The WTO expects real world GDP to increase by 2.6 percent at market exchange rates this year, and by 2.5 percent in 2024.

"A continued slump in goods trade that began in the fourth quarter of 2022 has led WTO economists to scale back their trade projections for the current year while maintaining a more positive outlook for 2024," the Geneva-based organisation said.

"Positive export and import volume growth should resume in 2024, but we must remain vigilant," said WTO chief economist Ralph Ossa.

Sectors that are more sensitive to business cycles are expected to stabilise and rebound as inflation moderates and interest rates start to fall.

The slowdown in merchandise trade growth appears to be broad-based, covering a large number of countries and a wide range of goods, though some sectors are more strongly affected, such as iron, steel, office and telecom equipment, textiles and clothing, the WTO said.

"The exact causes of the slowdown are not clear, but inflation, high interest rates, U.S. dollar appreciation, and geopolitical tensions are all contributing elements," the trade body said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians to act reasonably

Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians 'to act reasonably'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians 'to act reasonably'

    Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians 'to act reasonably'

  2. Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

    Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

  3. Hamas fighters fire rockets, enter Israel in unprecedented attack

    Hamas fighters fire rockets, enter Israel in unprecedented attack

  4. US must stop cooperating with YPG terrorists, Fidan tells Blinken

    US must stop cooperating with YPG terrorists, Fidan tells Blinken

  5. World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023

    World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023
Recommended
World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023

World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023
Central Bank announces new measures to support exporters

Central Bank announces new measures to support exporters
Car prices decline as much as 15 percent: Minister

Car prices decline as much as 15 percent: Minister
Türkiye, UAE discuss building railway

Türkiye, UAE discuss building railway
Rising interest rates pose threat to US soft landing

Rising interest rates pose threat to US 'soft landing'
Drought caused historic hydropower drop: Study

Drought caused 'historic' hydropower drop: Study
WORLD Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

A 10-year-old and his grandmother were killed on Friday when Russian missiles smashed into Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, just hours after another attack left dozens dead at a wake in a nearby village.
ECONOMY World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023

World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023

The World Bank has revised its economic growth forecast for Türkiye for this year upward from a previous 3.2 percent to 4.2 percent.
SPORTS Stage set for Tour of Türkiye

Stage set for Tour of Türkiye

The Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) will start on Oct.8 in Alanya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams, with greater enthusiasm on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic.