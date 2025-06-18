Global sustainability in higher education takes spotlight in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The Global Sustainable Development Congress, jointly organized by Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education (YÖK) and Times Higher Education (THE), has kicked off in Istanbul on June 16, drawing more than 5,000 participants from 110 countries.

The event, hosted at the Istanbul Congress Center, brings together rectors, policymakers, researchers and students to exchange ideas, share best practices and explore collaborative strategies in pursuit of a more sustainable future.

The three-day congress, held in Türkiye for the first time, places the spotlight on how universities around the world are advancing the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

From quality education to climate action, gender equality, clean water and responsible consumption, each of the goals represents a global challenge that academic institutions are increasingly working to address through research, outreach and institutional reform.

Speaking at the official opening of the congress YÖK President Erol Özvar emphasized the urgency of action in tackling the global challenges of the 21st century. “Issues such as resource depletion, environmental degradation, migration, hunger, water scarcity, war and natural disasters are no longer isolated problems,” Özvar said. “Higher education must be at the heart of global solutions.”

Özvar underscored Türkiye’s commitment to advancing sustainability in higher education by providing innovative, inclusive and equitable academic opportunities. He stated that internationalization remains one of YÖK’s core strategic goals, adding that Türkiye currently ranks among top ten countries in hosting international students.

He also expressed the country’s ambition to attract foreign researchers and faculty. “Joint research, dual-degree programs and shared infrastructure not only improve education outcomes but also promote peace and mutual understanding,” he said.

Türkiye’s active role in the Bologna Process and the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) has gained recognition, Özvar added, citing quality assurance and international engagement as driving factors. He announced Türkiye’s candidacy to host the Secretariat of the EHEA.

Özvar also spoke of efforts to establish a Turkic World Higher Education Area in cooperation with member or observer states of the Organization of Turkic States.

Beyond panels and keynote sessions, numerous universities from around the world have set up stands. The event will continue until June 19, offering an opportunity for higher education institutions to forge new partnerships in sustainability.