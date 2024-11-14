Global diabetes rate doubles in last 30 years, shows a study

Global diabetes rate doubles in last 30 years, shows a study

LONDON
Global diabetes rate doubles in last 30 years, shows a study

The percentage of adults suffering from diabetes across the world has doubled over the past three decades, the biggest rises coming in developing countries, a study had said.

The serious health condition affected around 14 percent of all adults worldwide in 2022, compared to seven percent in 1990, according to the new analysis in The Lancet journal.

Taking into account the growing global population, the team of researchers estimated that more than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990.

These figures include both main types of diabetes. Type 1 affects patients from a young age and is more difficult to treat because it is caused by an insulin deficiency.

Type 2 mainly affects middle-aged or older people who lose their sensitivity to insulin.

The rate of diabetes stayed the same or even fell in some wealthier countries, such as Japan, Canada or Western European nations such as France and Denmark, the study said.

"The burden of diabetes and untreated diabetes is increasingly borne by low-income and middle-income countries," it added.

For example, nearly a third of women in Pakistan are now diabetic, compared to less than a tenth in 1990.

The gap between how diabetes is treated in richer and poorer countries is also widening.

Three out of five people aged over 30 with diabetes, 445 million adults, did not receive treatment for diabetes in 2022, the researchers estimated.

In sub-Saharan Africa, only five to 10 percent of adults with diabetes received treatment in 2022.

Some developing countries such as Mexico are doing well in treating their population -- but overall the global gap is widening, they said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities

Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities
LATEST NEWS

  1. Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities

    Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities

  2. Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold closed-door meeting in Ankara

    Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold closed-door meeting in Ankara

  3. Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

    Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

  4. Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people

    Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people

  5. Greece outlines defense shakeup, drone plans

    Greece outlines defense shakeup, drone plans
Recommended
Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people

Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people
Greece outlines defense shakeup, drone plans

Greece outlines defense shakeup, drone plans
40 arrests at tense France-Israel football match in Paris

40 arrests at tense France-Israel football match in Paris
Thousands without heating after Russian strike on Odesa

Thousands without heating after Russian strike on Odesa
Oil execs work COP29 as NGOs slam lobbyist presence

Oil execs work COP29 as NGOs slam lobbyist presence
Sinn Fein to urge Irish unity poll if it leads next government

Sinn Fein to urge Irish unity poll if it leads next government
N Korean leader orders mass production of attack drones

N Korean leader orders 'mass production' of attack drones
WORLD Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people

Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people

At least 10 people died and others were injured in a blaze at a nursing home near Zaragoza, Spain, before firefighters managed to extinguish the flames, local authorities said on Nov. 15.
ECONOMY Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

Turkish banks face improved prospects following the recent sovereign rating upgrade, and reduced near-term macroeconomic and financial stability risks are driving reduced financing pressures and renewed investor confidence, Fitch Ratings has said in a new report.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿