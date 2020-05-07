Global coronavirus deaths surpass 260,000

  • May 07 2020 10:03:44

Global coronavirus deaths surpass 260,000

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Global coronavirus deaths surpass 260,000

Global coronavirus-related fatalities exceeded the 260,000 mark on May 6, according to a running tally by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The figures counted 260,487 deaths, while the numbers of cases and recoveries stand at 3,721.779 and 1,226.657, respectively.

The U.S. is the country hardest-hit by the global pandemic with more than 1.2 million cases and nearly 72,000 fatalities.

Italy has the second-highest death toll with 29,684, followed by the U.K.'s tally of 30,150.

China did not register a single fatality last week and its death toll continues to stand at 4,637. These figures continue to raise questions in and outside China.

Overall, the virus has spread to 187 countries since it first emerged in China in December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.

COVID-19, Europe,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines eyes resuming flights as of June

    Turkish Airlines eyes resuming flights as of June

  2. Turkey moving to ‘new normal’ under life-changing rules

    Turkey moving to ‘new normal’ under life-changing rules

  3. Turkey enters second phase of fight against COVID-19: Minister

    Turkey enters second phase of fight against COVID-19: Minister

  4. Full Moon shines over Istanbul

    Full Moon shines over Istanbul

  5. President Erdoğan files complaint against columnist over ‘coup’ row

    President Erdoğan files complaint against columnist over ‘coup’ row
Recommended
Russian mercenaries are fighting in Libya, UN diplomats confirm

Russian mercenaries are fighting in Libya, UN diplomats confirm

Trump: COVID-19 worse than Pearl Harbor, 9/11 attacks

Trump: COVID-19 worse than Pearl Harbor, 9/11 attacks
Updated UK virus toll becomes worlds second highest

Updated UK virus toll becomes world's second highest

Venezuela captures 2 US mercenaries over maritime raids

Venezuela captures 2 US mercenaries over maritime raids
White House to wind down coronavirus task force as focus shifts to aftermath: Trump

White House to wind down coronavirus task force as focus shifts to aftermath: Trump
The Covid-19 Challenge and the EU: Op-ed

The Covid-19 Challenge and the EU: Op-ed
WORLD Global coronavirus deaths surpass 260,000

Global coronavirus deaths surpass 260,000

Global coronavirus-related fatalities exceeded the 260,000 mark on May 6, according to a running tally by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Islamic bank, Türk Eximbank ink $100 mln deal to aid SMEs

Islamic bank, Türk Eximbank ink $100 mln deal to aid SMEs

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and Türk Eximbank signed a syndicated murabaha (interest-free) deal of $100 million to finance small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and middle capitalization companies (MidCaps) in Turkey.
SPORTS Turkish football to restart on June 12 behind closed doors

Turkish football to restart on June 12 behind closed doors

Professional football leagues in Turkey, which were suspended on March 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to resume on June 12 behind closed doors, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chief announced on May 6.