Global coronavirus cases exceed 5 mln

  • May 21 2020 09:31:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The global tally of coronavirus infections surpassed 5 million on May 21, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data showed worldwide deaths reached 328,172 while the number of people who recovered stands at 1,899,350.

The U.S. is the hardest-hit country by the pandemic with over 1.5 million confirmed cases and over 93,400 fatalities.

The U.K. has the second-highest death toll with 35,786, followed closely by Italy with 32,330.

China, ground zero of the virus, has registered more than 84,000 cases and 79,310 recoveries. The country's death toll stands at 4,638.

The barely changing figures continue to raise questions in and outside China.

Overall, the virus has spread to 188 countries since it first emerged in China in December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.

