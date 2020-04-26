Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.9 mln

  • April 26 2020 12:17:00

Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.9 mln

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.9 mln

Coronavirus is continuing its spread across the world, with about 2.9 million confirmed cases in 185 countries as of April 26 afternoon, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data showed that the number of virus-linked deaths reached 203,332, while the number of people who recovered stands at 824,002.

A total of 2,900,422 cases are recorded worldwide, and the US is the hardest-hit with the highest number of infections and deaths -- more than 939,200 and nearly 54,000, respectively.

While Italy has the second-highest death toll with 26,384, Spain has the second-highest cases -- over 223,700.

The virus was first detected in Wuhan, China late last year.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,706 with 107,773 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,706 with 107,773 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
White House considering replacing HHS chief Azar: Reports

White House considering replacing HHS chief Azar: Reports
Yemen separatists announce self-rule in south, complicating peace efforts

Yemen separatists announce self-rule in south, complicating peace efforts
Brazil: Justice minister resigns after interference

Brazil: Justice minister resigns after 'interference'
Trump backtracks on bleach injection treatment cla

Trump backtracks on bleach injection treatment cla
Hubble telescope celebrates 30th year in space

Hubble telescope celebrates 30th year in space
9 more Turks die from coronavirus in Germany

9 more Turks die from coronavirus in Germany
WORLD White House considering replacing HHS chief Azar: Reports

White House considering replacing HHS chief Azar: Reports

President Donald Trump's administration is considering replacing its secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, because of early missteps in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal and Politico reported on April 25.
ECONOMY April manufacturing capacity use at 61.6%

April manufacturing capacity use at 61.6%

Turkey's manufacturing industry used 61.6% of its capacity in April, the country's Central Bank said on April 24. 
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 