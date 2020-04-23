Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.6 mln

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The global coronavirus cases surpassed 2.6 million on April 22, according to a running tally by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data showed that the global number of deaths reached 180,784, while the number of people who recovered rose to 701,426.

A total of 2,603,147 cases are recorded worldwide and the U.S. continues to be the worst-hit country, with the highest numbers of infections and deaths, more than 830,700 and nearly 45,700, respectively.

While Italy has the second-highest death toll with 25,085, Spain is the second country with the highest cases over 208,389.

Overall, the virus has spread to 185 countries since it first emerged in China in December.

The coronavirus primarily attacks the lungs and respiratory system. Most people who become infected exhibit moderate symptoms, but it can be especially fatal for the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions like hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and asthma.

Several efforts are being made to develop a vaccine, but most experts believe the milestone will not be crossed for at least another year and possibly up to 18 months.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.

 

