Global concert on Jazz Day

ISTANBUL

The International Jazz Day on April 30 was celebrated virtually with a global concert hosted by Herbie Hancock, featuring performances by artists across the globe.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ninth annual International Jazz Day worldwide celebration was realized in a virtual format instead of taking place as previously planned in Cape Town, South Africa and other locations around the world.

The concert, streamed live on the website jazzday.com, featured performances by Marcus Miller, Lang Lang, Charlie Puth, Cécile McLorin Salvant, John McLaughlin, Dianne Reeves, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Sibongile Khumalo, Alune Wade, John Beasley, Ben Williams, Lizz Wright, John Scofield, Igor Butman, Evgeny Pobozhiy, Youn Sun Nah, A Bu, Jane Monheit, and Joey DeFrancesco, among others.

There were also a free series of educational master classes, children’s activities and discussions via web conference featuring renowned educators and jazz artists.

The program also included a panel, featuring artist participants including Grammy Award-winning bassist and composer Miller and legendary South African vocalist Khumalo. A live audience was able to submit questions throughout the session.