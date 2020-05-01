Global concert on Jazz Day 

  • May 01 2020 07:00:00

Global concert on Jazz Day 

ISTANBUL
Global concert on Jazz Day

The International Jazz Day on April 30 was celebrated virtually with a global concert hosted by Herbie Hancock, featuring performances by artists across the globe. 

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ninth annual International Jazz Day worldwide celebration was realized in a virtual format instead of taking place as previously planned in Cape Town, South Africa and other locations around the world. 

The concert, streamed live on the website jazzday.com, featured performances by Marcus Miller, Lang Lang, Charlie Puth, Cécile McLorin Salvant, John McLaughlin, Dianne Reeves, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Sibongile Khumalo, Alune Wade, John Beasley, Ben Williams, Lizz Wright, John Scofield, Igor Butman, Evgeny Pobozhiy, Youn Sun Nah, A Bu, Jane Monheit, and Joey DeFrancesco, among others.

There were also a free series of educational master classes, children’s activities and discussions via web conference featuring renowned educators and jazz artists.

The program also included a panel, featuring artist participants including Grammy Award-winning bassist and composer Miller and legendary South African vocalist Khumalo. A live audience was able to submit questions throughout the session.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan assures Trump Turkey will show all kinds of solidarity as reliable, strong ally

    Erdoğan assures Trump Turkey will show all kinds of solidarity as reliable, strong ally

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,174 with 120,204 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,174 with 120,204 total cases

  3. Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

    Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

  4. Cappadocia's unique lake fascinates with its beauty

    Cappadocia's unique lake fascinates with its beauty

  5. Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak

    Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak
Recommended
Sabancı Museum presents digital Picasso

Sabancı Museum presents digital Picasso 
State Opera and Ballet celebrates Int’l Dance Day

State Opera and Ballet celebrates Int’l Dance Day
Historical art experts bring 86,000 works to life

Historical art experts bring 86,000 works to life
SpaceX satellites visible over Turkey

SpaceX satellites visible over Turkey
Huge African dinosaur thrived in the water

Huge African dinosaur thrived in the water
Travertine paradise in Central Anatolia awaits recognition

Travertine paradise in Central Anatolia awaits recognition
WORLD Germany bans Hezbollah’s political wing

Germany bans Hezbollah’s political wing

Germany has banned Hezbollah entirely, the Interior Ministry announced on April 30.

ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank cuts inflation forecast for 2020

Turkish Central Bank cuts inflation forecast for 2020

The Turkish Central Bank on April 30 revised its year-end inflation forecast to 7.4% for 2020, down from 8.2%.

SPORTS Volunteers organize online chess tournament amid lockdown

Volunteers organize online chess tournament amid lockdown

Three Turkish volunteer organizers decided to organize an online chess tournament amid coronavirus lockdown.