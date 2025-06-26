Global cocaine market hit new record highs: UNODC

Global cocaine market hit new record highs: UNODC

VIENNA
Global cocaine market hit new record highs: UNODC

Cocaine production, seizures and use all hit record highs in 2023, the U.N. drug agency said Thursday, with the illicit drug's market the world's fastest-growing.

Illegal production jumped to 3,708 tons, nearly 34 percent more than in 2022, and more than four times higher than 10 years earlier, when it was at a low, the Vienna-based U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in its annual report.

The current surge is mainly due to an increase in the size of the area under illicit coca bush cultivation in Colombia and updated yield data, it added.

Global cocaine seizures, too, recorded a high of 2,275 tons, marking a 68 percent rise in the four years to 2023.

The number of cocaine users also grew to 25 million in 2023, up from 17 million 10 years earlier.

"Cocaine has become fashionable for the more affluent society," UNODC chief researcher Angela Me said, noting a "vicious cycle" of increased use and production.

While Colombia remains the key producer, cocaine traffickers are breaking into new markets across Asia and Africa, according to the report, with organized crime groups from the Western Balkans increasing their influence.

"A new era of global instability has intensified challenges in addressing the world drug problem, empowering organized crime groups and pushing drug use to historically high levels," UNODC noted.

In 2023, 6 percent of the population aged between 15 and 64 are estimated to have used a drug, compared to 5.2 percent of the population in 2013. Cannabis remains the most widely used drug.

Seizures of amphetamine-type stimulants also reached a record high in 2023, making up almost half of all global seizures of synthetic drugs, followed by synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, UNODC said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs rebellion

UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs' rebellion
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs' rebellion

    UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs' rebellion

  2. China confirms trade deal framework reached with United States

    China confirms trade deal framework reached with United States

  3. Economic confidence index rises slightly in June

    Economic confidence index rises slightly in June

  4. Local crude steel production drops nearly 3 percent in May

    Local crude steel production drops nearly 3 percent in May

  5. Xiaomi receives almost 300,000 SUV pre-orders in minutes

    Xiaomi receives almost 300,000 SUV pre-orders in minutes
Recommended
UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs rebellion

UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs' rebellion
Japan executes Twitter killer who murdered nine

Japan executes 'Twitter killer' who murdered nine
Spain PM alleges genocide in Gaza as rescuers say 65 killed

Spain PM alleges 'genocide' in Gaza as rescuers say 65 killed
Iran says no plan for new US nuclear talks, plays down impact of strikes

Iran says no plan for new US nuclear talks, plays down impact of strikes
Trump urges end to witch hunt Netanyahu corruption trial

Trump urges end to 'witch hunt' Netanyahu corruption trial
At least 549 killed seeking aid from Gaza distribution sites

At least 549 killed seeking aid from Gaza distribution sites
Khamenei says Trump exaggerated impact of US strikes on nuclear sites

Khamenei says Trump 'exaggerated' impact of US strikes on nuclear sites
WORLD UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs rebellion

UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs' rebellion

The U.K. government backed down on Friday on controversial plans to slash disability and sickness benefits after a a major rebellion by MPs -- a blow to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's authority.
ECONOMY China confirms trade deal framework reached with United States

China confirms trade deal framework reached with United States

China confirmed on Friday details on the framework of a trade deal with the United States, saying Washington would lift "restrictive measures" while Beijing would "review and approve" items under export controls.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿