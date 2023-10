Giselle ballet to premiere at AKM

ISTANBUL

Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) will premiere ‘Giselle Ballet’ at Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) on Oct 27. The work tells the tragic and romantic story of a young, beautiful and yet shy peasant girl named Giselle.

Staged by Zeynep Sunal Öngün, the ballet will be on stage on Nov. 1, 7, 15, Dec. 2 and 7 at AKM and on Nov. 4, 21 and 22 at Kadıköy Süreyya Opera Stage.