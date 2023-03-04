Girl rescued 11 days after quake gets discharged

ANKARA
Aleyna Ölmez, a 17-year-old quake survivor who was rescued miraculously from the rubble at the 248th hour after deadly quakes in Kahramanmaraş, has been discharged from the hospital after receiving necessary treatment.

Ölmez regained her health after 15 days of treatment and was discharged on March 2.

One of her doctors, Prof. Dr. Necdet Ünüvar, said they will keep track of her follow-up appointments and physiotherapy process.

Aleyna’s aunt, Güler Duman, thanked the hospital’s medical staff who treated Aleyna and all the people who came to visit them.

Answering the questions of journalists, Aleyna stated that during her time under the rubble, she had no chance to eat or drink anything for 11 days, and she tried to fall asleep whenever she felt hungry or thirsty.

Aleyna will be living with her aunt from now on, and they will stay in Ankara during her physiotherapy process.

