Ghana footballer Atsu found alive in quake rubble

Ghana footballer Atsu found alive in quake rubble

HATAY
Ghana footballer Atsu found alive in quake rubble

Ghana national player and former Newcastle midfielder Christian Atsu has been found alive in the rubble of an earthquake that killed more than 4,800 people in Türkiye and neighboring Syria, Ghana’s ambassador to Türkiye said on Feb. 7.

Atsu, 31, joined Turkish Süper Lig side Hatayspor in September, based in the southern province of Hatay near the epicenter of the massive quake on Feb. 6.

“I have good news coming. I am just getting information from the president of the Ghana association that Christian Atsu has been found [alive] in Hatay,” Francisca Ashietey-Odunton told Accra-based Asaase Radio, referring to a local Ghanaian community association.

The envoy gave no further details on his condition.

Hatayspor official Mustafa Özat told Play Spor streaming channel on Monday that Atsu was still in the rubble and was trying to escape.

Atsu spent five seasons at Newcastle after an initial campaign on loan before leaving for Saudi Arabia in 2021.

He won the last of his 60 Ghana national caps in September 2019.

“We pray for Ghana International Christian Atsu and victims of the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria,” the Ghana Football Association said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Süper Lig club Yeni Malatyaspor’s goalkeeper Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan was also in the rubble in the eastern province of Malatya, his wife, Kübra Türkaslan announced in a video, asking for help in tears from the authorities.

Dozens of nations have offered aid since the 7.8-magnitude quake struck early on Feb. 6 as people were sleeping. Freezing weather has hampered emergency efforts.

Multistorey apartment buildings full of residents were among the more than 5,600 structures reduced to rubble in Türkiye, while Syria announced dozens of collapses.

TÜRKIYE CHP leader visits earthquake zone

CHP leader visits earthquake zone 
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP leader visits earthquake zone 

    CHP leader visits earthquake zone 

  2. North Korean leader Kim brings daughter to visit troops

    North Korean leader Kim brings daughter to visit troops

  3. Iran unveils underground base for fighter jets

    Iran unveils underground base for fighter jets

  4. Biden in State of Union exhorts Congress: 'Finish the job'

    Biden in State of Union exhorts Congress: 'Finish the job'

  5. Crews find survivors, many dead after Türkiye quakes

    Crews find survivors, many dead after Türkiye quakes
Recommended
CHP leader visits earthquake zone

CHP leader visits earthquake zone 
Crews find survivors, many dead after Türkiye quakes

Crews find survivors, many dead after Türkiye quakes
10 provinces experienced ‘cosmic disaster’: Experts

10 provinces experienced ‘cosmic disaster’: Experts
One of largest earthquakes in recent history: EU emergency head

One of largest earthquakes in recent history: EU emergency head
Political parties issue joint earthquake-declaration

Political parties issue joint earthquake-declaration
Massive fire breaks out in İskenderun Port

Massive fire breaks out in İskenderun Port
WORLD North Korean leader Kim brings daughter to visit troops

North Korean leader Kim brings daughter to visit troops

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un brought his daughter to visit troops to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the country's army as he lauded the “irresistible might” of his nuclear-armed military, state media said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Trade Ministry probes exorbitant price hikes

Trade Ministry probes exorbitant price hikes

Turkish Trade Ministry announced on Feb. 7 that it started inspections across the country regarding the claims of exorbitant hikes in the prices of materials that earthquake victims will need.

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.