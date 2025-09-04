Germany's Merz calls for industry summits amid turmoil

Germany's Merz calls for industry summits amid turmoil

BERLIN
Germanys Merz calls for industry summits amid turmoil

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will convene meetings with the car and steel industries as they groan under Chinese competition and U.S. tariffs.

The talks would involve representatives from companies, trade unions and federal states hosting important operations of the industries concerned, the conservative CDU-leader said on Sept. 3.

"We are operating in an extremely challenging environment internationally," Merz said. "We are determined to get this country back on track together."

Speaking alongside Merz at a press conference, Marcus Soeder, head of the CSU, the CDU's Bavarian sister party, said Germany stood "at a crossroads" and was at risk of losing its car industry to Chinese competitors.

"If we do not succeed in preserving the heart of our industry, thousands of people will be unemployed and massive regions will be affected," he said.

"I am not ready, we are not ready, to just give over the car industry of the future to the Chinese," he added.

Hit by high production costs as well as increasingly fierce Chinese competition for key exports, Europe's largest economy was in the doldrums even before President Donald Trump slapped it with new tariffs.

Over 110,000 jobs have been lost in German manufacturing in the past year alone, a report released last week by consultancy EY said, with about 50,000 of them coming from the car industry.

To boost growth, the government plans to spend hundreds of billions in the coming years to upgrade creaky infrastructure and has put forward tax breaks to encourage investment.

SPD Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said the measures would have an effect once implemented but that the challenge was great.

summits,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

    US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

  2. Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

    Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

  3. Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

    Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

  4. US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

    US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

  5. Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices

    Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices
Recommended
FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport
Gebruder Weiss acquires majority share in Sienzi Lojistik

Gebruder Weiss acquires majority share in Sienzi Lojistik
Demand-driven price pressures easing, says Central Bank chief

Demand-driven price pressures easing, says Central Bank chief
Automotive stocks on Borsa Istanbul maintain momentum in August

Automotive stocks on Borsa Istanbul maintain momentum in August
Work on new medium-term program nears completion

Work on new medium-term program nears completion
German factory orders drop in new blow to economy

German factory orders drop in new blow to economy
Romance baiting to rug pulls: crypto scams are spreading

Romance baiting to rug pulls: crypto scams are spreading
WORLD US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

The United States has imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian NGOs, accusing them of supporting International Criminal Court (ICC) efforts to prosecute Israeli nationals.
ECONOMY FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, officially inaugurated its new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport on Sept. 4.
SPORTS Turkish national teams seek more success

Turkish national teams seek more success

Three Turkish national teams will be in action this weekend, seeking more glory on the global stage.  
﻿