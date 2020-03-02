Germany’s ice wine harvest fails because of mild winter

  • March 02 2020 15:32:00

Germany’s ice wine harvest fails because of mild winter

FRANKFURT
Germany’s ice wine harvest fails because of mild winter

In this Dec. 18, 2009 file photo snow-covered grapes hang in a vineyard near Freyburg, Germany. (AP File Photo)

A warm winter means that, for apparently the first time in the history of German winemaking, the country’s fabled vineyards will produce no ice wine - a pricey, golden nectar made from grapes that have been left to freeze on the vine.

None of Germany’s 13 winemaking regions saw the necessary temperatures of minus 7 degrees Celsius (19.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in 2019, one of the world’s warmest years on record.

“The 2019 vintage will go down in history here as the first year in which the ice wine harvest failed nationwide,” Ernst Buescher from the German Wine Institute (DWI) said in a statement on March 1.

“If warm winters become more frequent over the coming years, ice wines from Germany’s regions will soon become an even more expensive rarity than they already are,” he added.

A succession of warm winters has cut into ice wine production recently, the institute said, noting that in 2017 only seven producers managed to make it, and only five managed it in 2013.

Buescher said the institute knew of no vintage year in this century or last when no ice wine was made, and since winters were colder in the 19th century, it assumed that the latest harvest was the first one to create no ice wine since production began in 1830.

German ice wines tend to have natural residual sugar levels of well over 100 grams per liter, but an alcohol content of only around seven percent.

The price of a small bottle of German ice wine starts at around 20 euros ($22) but higher quality ones can sell for well over 100 euros.

Canada, Austria and Germany are the largest producers worldwide of ice wine. The novel desert wine is especially popular in Japan, China, Scandinavia and the  United States.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey strikes Syrian planes and airports

    Turkey strikes Syrian planes and airports

  2. Ankara grants visa-free travel to eleven countries

    Ankara grants visa-free travel to eleven countries

  3. Turkey neutralizes 2,557 regime elements in Syria’s Idlib

    Turkey neutralizes 2,557 regime elements in Syria’s Idlib

  4. Child drowns at sea off Greece in first fatality

    Child drowns at sea off Greece in first fatality

  5. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts
Recommended
Istanbul Modern puts on a collaborative show

Istanbul Modern puts on a collaborative show
Müslüm Gürses: The father of Turkish arabesque

Müslüm Gürses: The father of Turkish arabesque
To play Maria Callas, Monica Bellucci confronts stage fright

To play Maria Callas, Monica Bellucci confronts stage fright

Invisible Man sees its way to top of N America box office

'Invisible Man' sees its way to top of N America box office

Iranian dissident, teen abortion drama take top prizes at Berlin film fest

Iranian dissident, teen abortion drama take top prizes at Berlin film fest     
Making room for women maestros

Making room for women maestros
WORLD Virus kills member of council advising Irans supreme leader

Virus kills member of council advising Iran's supreme leader

A member of a council that advises Iran's supreme leader died on March 2 after falling sick from the new coronavirus, state radio reported, becoming the first top official to succumb to the illness that is affecting members of the Islamic Republic's leadership.

ECONOMY Turkey to maintain trade with Iraq, Iran through buffer zones

Turkey to maintain trade with Iraq, Iran through buffer zones

The International Transporters Association (UND), an umbrella organization of the trailer truck drivers, has developed a formula with the Turkish Health Ministry to carry on the cross-border trade with Iraq and Iran despite a travel ban to those two countries due to the coronavirus.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe parts ways with coach Yanal after dismal run

Fenerbahçe parts ways with coach Yanal after dismal run

Fenerbahçe said late on March 1 it had parted ways with coach Ersun Yanal by mutual agreement following a string of poor results.