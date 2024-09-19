Germany's far right mobilizing youth vote

At a campaign rally for Germany's far-right AfD, one of the party's most recognizable faces is mobbed by teenagers waving the national flag and looking for a selfie.

Maximilian Krah is treated like a rock star by young activists at the gathering in Oranienburg in the formerly communist region of Brandenburg, which goes to the polls on Sept. 22.

Controversial even within his own party, the 47-year-old member of the European Parliament has tens of thousands of followers on TikTok.

Wearing a black hoodie, Jorn Paul Plewka, 17, is among those to have been "attracted to the AfD by Krah's videos on immigration," the teen told AFP.

In a demographic where the far right had previously struggled, the AfD was now finding more support, said Johannes Hillje, an expert in political communications.

"They have found another way to reach them," Hillje said.

In recent elections in two other eastern states, Thuringia and Saxony, the AfD did relatively better with voters aged 18 to 24.

In Thuringia, where the party scored its first regional election win, 38 percent of voters in that age group chose the AfD, compared with around 33 percent overall, according to a survey.

"Young people are the life insurance for this party... There's a good chance for the AfD that these voters will vote for them again in the future," Hillje said.

Polling ahead of Sept. 22's vote shows the AfD with its nose ahead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats, who have won every regional election in Brandenburg since reunification.

For Max, 21, who refused to give his surname, the AfD was all about "Germany first."

A small German flag tucked into the back pocket of his jeans, the young salesman told AFP he had converted his parents and grandparents to the far-right party.

"They noticed that things were no longer working," he said, explaining how his 72-year-old grandmother had returned to work as a nurse to top up her state pension, which is less generous in the east than in the west of the country.

Jason Sowada, 14, whose parents vote for the Social Democrats, said he was drawn to the AfD because he "no longer feels safe."

"Some of my friends were attacked with knives by migrants and had to go to hospital," said Sowada, who will have to wait to cast his first ballot in an election.

Another supporter of the party Jeremy Saleschke, who, at 15, is also too young to vote, said he finds it hard to study at school because "half the students don't speak German."

Among a group of counter-protestors at the AfD rally, Eike Simonrinn, 21, was concerned about the popularity of the far-right among his old school friends.

"The AfD affects everyone, regardless of income or social class," Simonrinn told AFP.

"In Brandenburg, the AfD is the only party that distributes leaflets outside schools," Anna-Sophie Heinze, professor at Trier University, told AFP.

At the forefront of the effort to build support from an early age is the party's youth organization, "Junge Alternative" (Young Alternative).

The group "offers a whole range of leisure activities, barbecue evenings, games or bowling, excursions, to recruit new members," Heinze said.

