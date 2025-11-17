Germany to lift curbs on arms exports to Israel

BERLIN
Germany is to remove restrictions it placed in August on arms exports to Israel which could be used in the Gaza Strip, the government announced Monday.

"The restrictions on arms exports to Israel... will be lifted," government spokesman Sebastian Hille told reporters, adding that the decision "will take effect on 24 November".

Chancellor Friedrich Merz justified the original decision to restrict exports in August as a reaction to plans announced by the Israeli government at the time for an escalation in its Gaza City offensive.

"We have always stated that we would review this practice in light of developments on the ground," Hille said on Monday.

"Since 10 October, there has been a ceasefire in Gaza, which has also fundamentally stabilised," he went on, saying that "this forms the basis for this decision" to lift the restrictions.

"We expect everyone to adhere to the agreements that have been made," Hille said, including "maintaining the ceasefire, providing large-scale humanitarian aid".

Türkiye will reduce inflation to single digits: Erdoğan
