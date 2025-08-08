Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza

Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza

BERLIN
Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza

Germany will halt the export of military equipment to Israel which could be used in the Gaza Strip, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Friday, reacting to Israel's plan to take control of Gaza City.

The arms export freeze marks a dramatic change of course for the German government, which has long been one of Israel's staunchest international allies as it has sought to atone for the Holocaust.

Merz said it was "increasingly difficult to understand" how the latest Israeli military plan would help achieve the aims of disarming Hamas and freeing the remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

"Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorise any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice," he said in a statement.

Merz added that Berlin "remains deeply concerned about the ongoing suffering of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip".

Israel has until recently enjoyed broad support across the political spectrum in Germany, a country still seeking to atone for the World War II murder of more than six million Jews.

In the period since the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023 started the Gaza war until May this year, Germany approved defence exports worth at least 485 million euros ($565 million) to Israel.

The deliveries included firearms, ammunition, weapons parts, special equipment for the army and navy, electronic equipment, and special armoured vehicles, the government said in June in response to a parliamentary request.

Merz again stressed that "Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas' terror" and said that "the release of the hostages and determined negotiations on a ceasefire are our top priority".

"The disarmament of Hamas is essential. Hamas must not play a role in the future of Gaza."

But he added that "the even tougher military action by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, which was decided on by the Israeli cabinet last night, makes it increasingly difficult, from the German government's point of view, to understand how these goals are to be achieved".

  West Bank warning 

The decision marks a dramatic step for Germany, where Merz's tone towards Israel has been sharpening in recent months as the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza further deteriorated.

The conservative leader has also been under pressure from some within his own coalition government to increase pressure on Israel, particularly from members of the centre-left Social Democrats.

However, while often voicing concern, Germany had so far refrained from taking major concrete steps.

Germany has so far avoided following France, the United Kingdom and Canada, who have announced plans to recognise a Palestinian state in September.

On a visit to Israel last week, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul maintained Berlin's long-standing position that recognition could come only after a process of negotiation between Israel and the Palestinians but added that the process "must begin soon".

Berlin has also opposed the suspension or termination of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which had been under review by the bloc.

International concern has been growing over the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, where a UN-backed assessment has warned that famine is unfolding.

German airforce planes have in recent days joined other countries with airdrops of humanitarian aid over the war-battered coastal territory.

Merz said that "with the planned offensive, the Israeli government bears even greater responsibility" for providing aid to Gaza's civilians.

He reiterated Germany's call for comprehensive access to Gaza for "UN organisations and other non-governmental institutions".

Merz also said that "the German government urges the Israeli government not to take any further steps toward annexing the West Bank".

Last month, 71 members of Israel's 120-seat parliament, including members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition, passed a motion calling on the government to annex the West Bank.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

    Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

  2. SpaceX to take Italian experiments to Mars

    SpaceX to take Italian experiments to Mars

  3. Göbeklitepe to reveal renewed face by September

    Göbeklitepe to reveal renewed face by September

  4. Couples capture romance in sunset photo shoots on Istanbul’s Golden Horn

    Couples capture romance in sunset photo shoots on Istanbul’s Golden Horn

  5. Lucasfilm, Disney settle with Gina Carano following firing from 'The Mandalorian'

    Lucasfilm, Disney settle with Gina Carano following firing from 'The Mandalorian'
Recommended
Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks
Restored Nagasaki bell rings in 80 years since A-bomb

Restored Nagasaki bell rings in 80 years since A-bomb
Zelensky warns on decisions without Ukraine before Trump-Putin meeting next week

Zelensky warns on 'decisions without Ukraine' before Trump-Putin meeting next week
Israel plans to take control of Gaza City, sparking wave of criticism

Israel plans to 'take control' of Gaza City, sparking wave of criticism
Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan commit to end fighting forever

Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan commit to end fighting 'forever'
Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan committed to end fighting forever

Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan committed to end fighting 'forever'
WORLD Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

 The Syrian government on Saturday strongly condemned a recent conference organized by the terrorist group the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), calling it a “serious blow” to the ongoing negotiations and a “clear violation” of the March 10 agreement.
ECONOMY Türkiyes economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's national income increased from $238 billion in 2002 to $1.32 trillion last year, the Turkish trade minister said on Friday, adding: “We will hopefully exceed $1.4 trillion by the end of this year."
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿