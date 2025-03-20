Germany reopens its embassy in Syria

Germany reopens its embassy in Syria

Germany reopens its embassy in Syria

The German and European flags fly in front of the newly reopened German embassy in Damascus on March 20, 2025. Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock officially reopened her country's embassy in war-ravaged Syria during a one-day visit to Damascus on March 20.

Germany reopened its embassy in Damascus on Thursday, 13 years after it was shut in the early days of Syria’s civil war.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock reopened the embassy during a visit to Damascus, her second since the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, German news agency dpa reported.

Germany is one of the leading powers in the European Union. Of the 27-nation bloc’s other members, Italy reopened its embassy last year before the fall of Assad, and Spain reopened its embassy after his ouster.

Baerbock said in a statement ahead of her arrival that her trip is meant to renew the message that “a political new beginning between Europe and Syria, between Germany and Syria is possible.”

But that comes with “clear expectations that there is freedom, security and opportunity in Syria for all people — for women and men, for people belong to all ethnic groups and religions,” she added.

Clashes earlier this month between fighters loyal to Assad and forces of the country’s new rulers sparked the worst violence since the civil war, leaving about 1,000 dead.

Baerbock said the clashes have “massively cost confidence” and that the transitional government of interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa “must have control over the actions of the groups in its own ranks and bring those responsible to account.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel expands Gaza ground operation as missiles intercepted

Israel expands Gaza ground operation as missiles intercepted
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel expands Gaza ground operation as missiles intercepted

    Israel expands Gaza ground operation as missiles intercepted

  2. Yerlikaya condemns call for street protests amid İmamoğlu detention tensions

    Yerlikaya condemns call for street protests amid İmamoğlu detention tensions

  3. İmamoğlu’s future uncertain as detention hits third day

    İmamoğlu’s future uncertain as detention hits third day

  4. 100th anniversary of Türkiye-Japan ties crowned with record exports

    100th anniversary of Türkiye-Japan ties crowned with record exports

  5. Israel’s war crimes in Gaza will face judgment: Erdoğan

    Israel’s war crimes in Gaza will face judgment: Erdoğan
Recommended
Israel expands Gaza ground operation as missiles intercepted

Israel expands Gaza ground operation as missiles intercepted
US presses Israel for full accountability in killing of Turkish-American activist

US presses Israel for 'full accountability' in killing of Turkish-American activist
Russia, Ukraine says will hold seperately talks with US in Riyadh Monday

Russia, Ukraine says will hold seperately talks with US in Riyadh Monday
Putin sends message to Syrias Sharaa, offers cooperation

Putin sends message to Syria's Sharaa, offers cooperation
Armenia to temporarily open Türkiye border for aid to Syria

Armenia to temporarily open Türkiye border for aid to Syria
M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo

M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo
WORLD Israel expands Gaza ground operation as missiles intercepted

Israel expands Gaza ground operation as missiles intercepted

Israel's military on Thursday expanded ground operations across Gaza, after it reported missiles intercepted from Yemen and Hamas militants said they fired rockets towards Tel Aviv.
ECONOMY Central Bank raises overnight lending rate to 46 percent

Central Bank raises overnight lending rate to 46 percent

In an interim meeting convened to address recent financial market developments, the Central Bank hiked the overnight lending rate to 46 percent on March 20.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿