Germany faces job loss fears as EU weighs Türkiye’s bid to trademark döner

ISTANBUL
As the Istanbul-based International Döner Federation (USOFED) awaits a decision from the European Union Council on its application to register “döner” as "traditional speciality guaranteed" (TSG), concerns are mounting in Germany over potential job losses in the sector.

The decision, which is expected in the coming months, could have significant implications for how döner is produced and sold across the EU.

Döner is a popular street food originating from Türkiye, prepared by stacking seasoned slices of meat onto a large rotating vertical spit, from which the crispy outer layer is shaved off as it cooks in front of a heat source.

The word “döner” itself comes from the Turkish verb “dönmek,” meaning “to rotate.”

German tabloid Bild recently raised the alarm with the headline, “Will the EU Ban German Döner?” — highlighting growing unease in the country.

The article noted that despite ongoing negotiations between Türkiye and Germany over the past six months, no agreement has been reached. “This will not sit well with millions of döner fans in Germany,” the report stated, warning that the EU commission may rule in favor of Türkiye’s application, potentially banning the current style of döner served in Germany.

The Turkish variant of döner, which is more simple and meat-focused, differs significantly from the version popularized in Germany, where the dish is typically served with yogurt-based sauces and fresh salad.

The differences could lead to regulatory restrictions on the German-style döner if the TSG status is granted, sparking fears among vendors and consumers alike.

According to industry estimates, a ban on the German-style döner in its current form could result in the loss of up to 60,000 jobs across the country.

