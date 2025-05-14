Germany aims to have Europe's 'strongest conventional army': Merz

BERLIN

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (C) delivers his first government statement during a session at the Bundestag, the German lower house of parliament, in Berlin on May 14, 2025

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Wednesday that his government will seek to make Germany's military "the strongest conventional army in Europe" at a time of rising geopolitical uncertainty.

In his first major parliamentary address since being inaugurated last week, Merz said his government would "provide all financial means necessary" to build up the long-underfunded German military.

His government has already cleared the way for hundreds of billions of euros in extra funding by getting a fiscal plan passed by the last parliament.

"Strengthening the Bundeswehr (armed forces) is our top priority," Merz said. "The German government will provide all the financial resources the Bundeswehr needs to become Europe's strongest conventional army.

"This is appropriate for Europe's most populous and economically powerful country. Our friends and partners also expect this from us. Indeed, they practically demand it," he said.

Western powers must not be divided

Western powers must not be divided in confronting Russia over the Ukraine war, Merz said, urging a united stance between Europe and the United States.

"It is of paramount importance that the political West does not allow itself to be divided," the conservative Merz told parliament in his first major address as chancellor.

"And therefore I will make every effort to continue to achieve the greatest possible unity between our European and American partners," he added, after two recent phone calls with U.S. President Donald Trump.

His comments came as international efforts have gathered pace towards a Ukraine ceasefire and peace talks, with European allies backing calls for a 30-day freeze of hostilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him in Türkiye on Thursday, with no firm response so far from the Kremlin.

Trump said Monday he was "thinking" about going to the talks.

Zelensky has urged Trump to help secure the meeting with Putin, while accusing the Russian leader of not seriously wanting to end the war.

Merz said that "in the past few days, I have spoken with President Trump twice by phone. I am grateful for his support of the initiative for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire."

"Such a ceasefire can open a window in which peace negotiations become possible."

Merz stressed that there must be "no dictated peace and no submission to militarily created facts against Ukraine's will".

"We continue to vigorously support the attacked country Ukraine," he said, calling it "a joint effort of Europeans, Americans and other friends and allies".

The conservative leader harshly criticised Russia for launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine over three years ago.

"Russia has broken all the rules that have governed our coexistence in Europe since the end of World War II, and especially since overcoming the division of Europe," said Merz.

"The outcome of this war will determine whether law and order will continue to prevail in Europe and the world -- or whether tyranny, military force and the sheer right of the strongest will prevail."