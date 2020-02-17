German vet student rescues stray dog in Turkey

SİNOP

AA Photo

A German student, who temporarily studied in Turkey under the Erasmus+ program, rescued a stray dog in the Black Sea province of Sinop.

Heidi Peltola, who is studying veterinary in Frankfurt, Germany, came to Sinop last July as part of the Erasmus+, a program by the European Union for young people to live, work and train in foreign countries.

Peltola volunteered as an intern at an animal shelter in Sinop, where she met an injured dog.

While nursing him back to health, she formed an emotional bond with the dog and named it "Pamuk" ("Cotton" in English). Peltola then decided to adopt the dog and took it back to her apartment in Sinop.

After she concluded her internship, she returned to Frankfurt but said always intended to come back for Pamuk.

She wanted to take Pamuk with her when she first went back, but the procedures were too complicated, Peltola told state-run Anadolu Agency reporters.

“I completed the official procedures to take Pamuk with me. Pamuk will live in Germany with me and I hope everything goes well," she said.

Peltola also praised her time spent in Turkey.

“I've had such good times here in Turkey. Turkish people are very kind," she said.

İrem Ebru Kuru, an official at the charity that runs the shelter, said Peltola worked very hard for stray animals in Sinop.

Kuru thanked Peltola for her services and urged more people to take care of stray animals.