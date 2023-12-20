German railway operator Deutsche Bahn launches effort to sell logistics unit Schenker

German railway operator Deutsche Bahn launches effort to sell logistics unit Schenker

BERLIN
German railway operator Deutsche Bahn launches effort to sell logistics unit Schenker

Germany's main national railway operator, Deutsche Bahn, on Tuesday launched an effort to sell its logistics unit, DB Schenker, as the company seeks to concentrate on its core business at home.

Schenker has about 76,600 employees in more than 130 countries and for years generated high profits, helping push Deutsche Bahn into the black. The state-owned parent company describes it as one of the world's top four logistics firms.

Deutsche Bahn issued an announcement that it's considering selling “the entire share capital of Schenker AG in an open, transparent and nondiscriminatory process” and called for potential bidders to indicate their interest by Jan. 15.

The company said that it would retain all proceeds from a sale, which would go in large part to reducing debt, and that disposing of Schenker would “significantly accelerate” its focus on its core business. It already has sold several business units outside Germany, including European public transport subsidiary Arriva.

German authorities are keen for Deutsche Bahn to focus on improving service at home, where the railway has struggled with growing reliability issues in recent years and needs significant investment.

The company said that a sale would also be good for Schenker itself.

“DB Schenker has contributed very positively to the DB Group’s economic growth over the years,” the company said in a statement. “However, the DB subsidiary will need more capital and flexibility for its own growth.”

Train,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Somali leader offers condolences after accident involving son

Somali leader offers condolences after accident involving son
LATEST NEWS

  1. Police capture three more international crime kingpins

    Police capture three more international crime kingpins

  2. Somali leader offers condolences after accident involving son

    Somali leader offers condolences after accident involving son

  3. Insomnia impacts 50 pct of Turks: Study

    Insomnia impacts 50 pct of Turks: Study

  4. 10 suspects arrested while fleeing to Greece

    10 suspects arrested while fleeing to Greece

  5. First lady visits Hungary’s parliament

    First lady visits Hungary’s parliament
Recommended
Pace of rent increase slows in Turkish cities, including Istanbul

Pace of rent increase slows in Turkish cities, including Istanbul
Istanbul Airport named ‘World’s Best Airport’

Istanbul Airport named ‘World’s Best Airport’
Kremlin say Russia will circumvent EU diamond import ban

Kremlin say Russia will circumvent EU diamond import ban
Frances Total eyes $6 billion in Nigeria investment

France's Total eyes $6 billion in Nigeria investment
Bank of Japan stands pat on monetary policy

Bank of Japan stands pat on monetary policy
Panama Canal produced record revenue despite drought

Panama Canal produced record revenue despite drought
WORLD Israel bombs Gaza as UN weighs new ceasefire call

Israel bombs Gaza as UN weighs new ceasefire call

Israel launched more deadly strikes on Gaza Tuesday as the UN Security Council was due to vote on another ceasefire demand and concern mounted over the conflict's impact on global shipping.
ECONOMY Kremlin say Russia will circumvent EU diamond import ban

Kremlin say Russia will circumvent EU diamond import ban

The Kremlin on Tuesday vowed to circumvent a European Union import ban on Russian diamonds, part of another sanctions package brought by the West over Moscow's large-scale military operation in Ukraine.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.