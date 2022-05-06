German industrial orders down in March

  • May 06 2022 07:00:00

German industrial orders down in March

BERLIN
German industrial orders down in March

German industrial orders dropped sharply in March, official data published yesterday showed, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine hit demand.

Incoming orders were down 4.7 percent on the previous month in March, according to the federal statistics agency Destatis.

The drop was a “visible” indication of the impact the war in Ukraine is having on the German economy, the economy ministry said in a statement. “Increased uncertainty is reflected in much more restrained demand, especially from the non-euro area” the ministry said.

Foreign orders from outside the eurozone dived by 13.2 percent in March, while demand from inside the bloc rose by 5.6 percent.

Domestic orders registered a meek drop of 1.8 percent. The largest drop was for capital goods, which fell 8.3 percent.
Intermediate goods saw a more modest drop of 1.5 percent in March, while consumer goods orders went up by 6.4 percent.

germany, output,

ARTS & LIFE Maradona’s ‘hand of God’ World Cup jersey auctioned for $9.3 mln

Maradona’s ‘hand of God’ World Cup jersey auctioned for $9.3 mln
MOST POPULAR

  1. Nightclub opening door to Side temple ends up in court

    Nightclub opening door to Side temple ends up in court

  2. Tensions rise after families protest in front of HDP headquarters

    Tensions rise after families protest in front of HDP headquarters

  3. Turkey inflation rises to nearly 70 percent in April

    Turkey inflation rises to nearly 70 percent in April

  4. Russia ’trying to destroy’ last Ukrainian units in Azovstal: Kiev

    Russia ’trying to destroy’ last Ukrainian units in Azovstal: Kiev

  5. Exports rose nearly 25 percent to $23.4 bln in April

    Exports rose nearly 25 percent to $23.4 bln in April
Recommended
Shell profit up as high oil prices offset Russia hit

Shell profit up as high oil prices offset Russia hit
China’s COVID rules batter business confidence: EU Chamber

China’s COVID rules batter business confidence: EU Chamber

Manufacturing PMI falls

Manufacturing PMI falls
Exports rose nearly 25 percent to $23.4 bln in April

Exports rose nearly 25 percent to $23.4 bln in April
Turkey inflation rises to nearly 70 percent in April

Turkey inflation rises to nearly 70 percent in April
US Fed makes biggest rate increase since 2000 to fight inflation

US Fed makes biggest rate increase since 2000 to fight inflation
WORLD Thousands sick as latest severe sandstorm sweeps across Iraq

Thousands sick as latest severe sandstorm sweeps across Iraq

One person died in Iraq and more than 5,000 were treated in hospitals on May 5 for respiratory ailments due to a sandstorm, the seventh in a month, the Health Ministry said.
ECONOMY German industrial orders down in March

German industrial orders down in March

German industrial orders dropped sharply in March, official data published yesterday showed, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine hit demand.
SPORTS Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

With the participation of some 150 athletes from 15 countries, the eastern province of Şırnak, once associated with terror, is now preparing to host its first international tennis tournament, the country’s sports and youth minister has said.