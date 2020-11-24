German films at Istanbul Modern

  • November 24 2020 07:00:00

German films at Istanbul Modern

ISTANBUL
German films at Istanbul Modern

Organized by Istanbul Modern Cinema in partnership with the Goethe-Institut Istanbul, Brand New Films from Germany celebrates its 12th year this winter. Comprising seven films that will be screened in the online program for the first time in Turkey, this year’s program, titled “Stray Tales,” will be organized between Nov. 26 and Dec. 6.

The selection includes a variety of films that bring fantastic stories to present day as well as urban legends. While some films have a fairy-tale like atmosphere, some question history and facts through their stories that are based on real life events.

Among the highlights of the Stray Tales program are films such as “Curveball,” a dark comedy agent film adapting real events taking place during the Iraq war to follow the role of the German government and secret service. The film is directed by Johannes Naber.

The documentary “Schlingensief: A Voice That Shook the Silence” is portraying the 40-year-long artistic career of film director Christoph Schlingensief, one of the leading names of contemporary German theater using archival footage.

Schlingensief’s 1986 production, “Egomania - Island Without Hope” is also in the program. It is taking place on an island after dooms day.

Also included in the program is a fun family film: Erik Schmitt’s first feature length film “Cleo,” which premiered at the Berlinale last year as the opening film of the Generation Kplus section. The film portrays the fantastic adventure of the film’s protagonist Cleo as it takes the viewers on a colorful journey across the 800-year-long history of the city of Berlin.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey summons EU, Italian, German envoys over search of ship

    Turkey summons EU, Italian, German envoys over search of ship

  2. Seraphim Angel appears as scaffold dismantled in Hagia Sophia

    Seraphim Angel appears as scaffold dismantled in Hagia Sophia

  3. Chinese virus vaccine on its way to Turkey, says health minister

    Chinese virus vaccine on its way to Turkey, says health minister

  4. Turkey protests ‘unauthorized’ search of Turkish ship by German forces of Operation Irini in east Med

    Turkey protests ‘unauthorized’ search of Turkish ship by German forces of Operation Irini in east Med

  5. Dancing with new ideas

    Dancing with new ideas
Recommended
Turkish luthier revives 800 rare musical instruments

Turkish luthier revives 800 rare musical instruments
Former Ottoman capital eyes South Korean tourists

Former Ottoman capital eyes South Korean tourists
Roman-era mining galleries to open to tourism

Roman-era mining galleries to open to tourism
Swift wins top prize at AMAs, says she’s re-recording music

Swift wins top prize at AMAs, says she’s re-recording music
Volunteer works for church he discovered in his garden

Volunteer works for church he discovered in his garden
Annual Boston Turkish Film Festival goes virtual

Annual Boston Turkish Film Festival goes virtual
WORLD WHO chief sees light at the end of long, dark tunnel

WHO chief sees 'light at the end of long, dark tunnel'

With current vaccine developments, the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel is growing brighter, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief said on Nov. 23.
ECONOMY Turkish banking watchdog takes new normalization step

Turkish banking watchdog takes new normalization step

Turkey's Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has announced on Tuesday that it will repeal the calculation of the Asset Ratio (AR), as of end of 2020 as part of the normalization steps.

SPORTS Galatasaray upset fans, drawing with 10-man Kayserispor

Galatasaray upset fans, drawing with 10-man Kayserispor

Galatasaray drew with 10-man Hes Kablo Kayserispor 1-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig match in Istanbul on Nov. 23.