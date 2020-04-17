German academic stranded at Aegean Sea amid pandemic

  • April 17 2020 13:10:32

German academic stranded at Aegean Sea amid pandemic

Ece Çelik - ISTANBUL
German academic stranded at Aegean Sea amid pandemic

A German academic who was sailing in the Aegean Sea on his catamaran when the pandemic had entered Europe has been stranded in the middle of the Aegean Sea since both Turkey and Greece closed their borders.

Sebastian Kummer, 57, a lecturer at the University of Vienna, went on an Aegean tour with a sailing catamaran after setting sail from the French port of La Rochelle with his two friends last month.

According to the initial plan, the journey would have ended in Turkey, but the deadly coronavirus pandemic emerged in the meantime and countries began to close their borders.

The group turned their direction to Italy, but on March 10, all of Italy was sealed off and put under lockdown. This time the sailors sailed to the Balearic Islands of Spain. But Kummer wanted to dock his boat at the Göcek coast of Muğla province and spend the quarantine here.

However, Turkey had closed its borders when Kummer arrived on the coasts of Turkey alone after his friends disembarked on the Balearic Islands.

The Greek authorities also directed him to Turkey because the boat was carrying a Turkish flag.

Kummer, who could not approach any shore, was stuck in the middle of the Aegean Sea.

“Actually, I can’t imagine a better place to be in quarantine. I spend time in various bays with my sailboat. I know there are people on boats like me,” Kummer told daily Hürriyet.

“I think that a safe port should be shown under international maritime law. I am in contact with the Turkish authorities and I hope my problem will be solved within a day or two,” he added.

Kummer is now touring the Aegean bays and giving online lectures.

Germany,

MOST POPULAR

  1. People swarm streets ahead of Turkey’s weekend curfew

    People swarm streets ahead of Turkey’s weekend curfew

  2. Bakeries, pharmacies to be open during curfew

    Bakeries, pharmacies to be open during curfew

  3. Kittens rescued by firefighters’ artificial respiration

    Kittens rescued by firefighters’ artificial respiration

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,643 with 74,193 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,643 with 74,193 total cases

  5. Turkey to return 25,000 expats for Ramadan amid virus

    Turkey to return 25,000 expats for Ramadan amid virus
Recommended
Turkey suspends conscription, military discharge for one month due to outbreak

Turkey suspends conscription, military discharge for one month due to outbreak
Village head suspended after hiding potential COVID-19 cases

Village head suspended after hiding potential COVID-19 cases
People swarm streets ahead of Turkey’s weekend curfew

People swarm streets ahead of Turkey’s weekend curfew
Istanbul mosque opens doors to needy amid COVID-19

Istanbul mosque opens doors to needy amid COVID-19
Turkish city planning project to feed stray animals

Turkish city planning project to feed stray animals
Paramedic helps COVID-19 patients recover with plasma

Paramedic helps COVID-19 patients recover with plasma
WORLD Drugs from Greek Cyprus stir crisis between Turkish Cypriot authorities

Drugs from Greek Cyprus stir crisis between Turkish Cypriot authorities

Medicines and protective medical equipment sent from Greek Cyprus to Turkish Cyprus as part of routine governmental procedures carried out within the bi-communal health committee have caused a state crisis in the north of the island.
ECONOMY New help for virus-hit firms from Turkey Wealth Fund

New help for virus-hit firms from Turkey Wealth Fund

Under the new legislation, the (TWF) will now be able to buy or to become partners with companies facing difficulty due to the coronavirus pandemic.
SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.