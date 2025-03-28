Genetic bank preserves DNA of endangered species

ANKARA

Approximately 1,000 DNA samples from 15 wild animal species in Türkiye are meticulously preserved at minus 80 degrees Celsius within the Wildlife Genetic Bank for utilization in scientific research.

Operated in collaboration between Ankara University’s Faculty of Science and Türkiye’s nature conservation body, this genetic repository not only facilitates studies on population genetics and species identification but also significantly contributes to combating illegal poaching.

Professor Dr. İrfan Kandemir, a faculty member in Ankara University’s biology department and the project’s academic advisor, explained that the genetic bank initially focused on species of agricultural significance and those subjected to controlled breeding programs.

Over time, however, the scope expanded to encompass Türkiye’s indigenous wildlife, aiming to unravel the genetic architecture of various endemic species.

In this framework, the genetic diversity of wild fauna across the country has been scrutinized. As part of this endeavor, nearly 1,000 DNA samples from 15 species, including the Eurasian lynx, caracal, wild goat, Anatolian mountain gazelle and red fox, have been meticulously collected.

These DNA samples are preserved in duplicate, with one set securely stored at the Wildlife Genetic Bank within the university’s laboratories.

Underscoring the initiative’s role in facilitating scientific inquiries, Kandemir emphasized that researchers can access and utilize these genetic specimens for their studies.

"Each specimen harbours approximately 100 to 300 microliters of DNA. Depending on the nature of the research, we provide aliquots ranging from 10 to 50 microliters, ensuring that investigators can pursue their studies even on elusive species they may not have the opportunity to sample directly," Kandemir remarked.