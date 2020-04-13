Gendarmerie officers help dog give birth

  • April 13 2020 15:26:38

Gendarmerie officers help dog give birth

MUĞLA
Gendarmerie officers help dog give birth

Gendarmerie officers helped a wounded stray dog give birth with the guidance of a vet they spoke to on the phone when they saw her in labor in the Aegean province of Muğla.

The soldiers were patrolling in Menteşe district when they first noticed the dog suffering as a result of a nail in her foot.

A veterinarian was called for the dog that was wrapped in a towel by an officer. The dog was later taken care of at the gendarmerie station when it became clear that she, who could not walk because of the wound on her foot, was also pregnant.

The dog was shown great compassion by the staff and named Zeytin (Olive) for days and began to give birth.

Zeytin, who was laid on a hot towel, was first calmed down, while the officer asked for help from the veterinarian, whom he contacted by phone.

Five puppies were born healthy with the guidance of the vet.

The soldiers at the station are looking after the mother and the puppies.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Interior minister says he is 'humbled' by reactions on resignation move

    Interior minister says he is 'humbled' by reactions on resignation move

  2. Turkey sends second batch of medical supplies to UK

    Turkey sends second batch of medical supplies to UK

  3. Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

    Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

  4. Turkey ends two-day curfew over COVID-19

    Turkey ends two-day curfew over COVID-19

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,198, with 56,956 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,198, with 56,956 total cases
Recommended
Volunteers feed hungry animals at Nepal’s revered shrine

Volunteers feed hungry animals at Nepal’s revered shrine
Family lives in truck amid COVID-19 outbreak

Family lives in truck amid COVID-19 outbreak
Cows graze on British-built airfield in Aegean province

Cows graze on British-built airfield in Aegean province
‘Oldest carpet in world belongs to Turks’

‘Oldest carpet in world belongs to Turks’
Istanbul Music Festival postponed

Istanbul Music Festival postponed
Handwritten Hey Jude lyrics sell for $910,000

Handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000
WORLD At least six dead as tornadoes hit Mississippi

At least six dead as tornadoes hit Mississippi

At least six people were killed when tornadoes ripped through Mississippi on April 12, officials said, prompting the southern US state to declare an emergency.    
ECONOMY Turkeys industrial output rises 7.5 pct in February

Turkey's industrial output rises 7.5 pct in February

Turkey's industrial production posted an increase of 7.5 percent year-on-year in February 2020, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on April 13.
SPORTS Turkey delays bicycle races due to COVID-19 pandemic

Turkey delays bicycle races due to COVID-19 pandemic

All cycling competitions to be held in Turkey until June have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Turkish Cycling Federation announced on April 13.