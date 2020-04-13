Gendarmerie officers help dog give birth

MUĞLA

Gendarmerie officers helped a wounded stray dog give birth with the guidance of a vet they spoke to on the phone when they saw her in labor in the Aegean province of Muğla.

The soldiers were patrolling in Menteşe district when they first noticed the dog suffering as a result of a nail in her foot.

A veterinarian was called for the dog that was wrapped in a towel by an officer. The dog was later taken care of at the gendarmerie station when it became clear that she, who could not walk because of the wound on her foot, was also pregnant.

The dog was shown great compassion by the staff and named Zeytin (Olive) for days and began to give birth.

Zeytin, who was laid on a hot towel, was first calmed down, while the officer asked for help from the veterinarian, whom he contacted by phone.

Five puppies were born healthy with the guidance of the vet.

The soldiers at the station are looking after the mother and the puppies.