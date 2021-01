Gelibolu fox has fans on social media

ÇANAKKALE

A fox in the historical Gallipoli Peninsula, where the Dardanelles Wars took place, became a social media sensation in Turkey as it has hundreds of its photos shared online.

The fox was first seen in the peninsula in 2017 and has been friendly towards people since they began feeding it.

People visiting the region find the opportunity to closely see the fox as it does not run away when they get close.