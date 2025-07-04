Gaziantep Wildlife Park draws 3 million visitors in six months

GAZİANTEP

Gaziantep Wildlife Park, Türkiye’s largest and one of the world’s premier zoological parks, renowned for its vast area and diverse species, has welcomed 3 million visitors in the first half of 2025.

Established in 2001 by the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality within the Burç Forest, the park spans approximately 1 million square meters and houses nearly 7,500 animals from 350 different species. Drawing visitors year-round from across Türkiye, especially nearby provinces, the park remains one of Gaziantep’s most popular destinations.

Celal Özsöyler, head of the Department of Wildlife Conservation at the municipality, told state-run Anadolu Agency that the number of visitors increases each year.

“During the first half of last year, we hosted around 2.5 million people. This year, that figure has reached 3 million. By the end of the year, we aim to surpass 6 million,” Özsöyler said.

He noted that people are especially drawn to seeing animals they have previously only seen in books, on TV or in magazines.

“Our tropical butterfly and ladybug garden, the Zoology and Nature Museum, and the African Savannah and Safari Park — one of the first of its kind in Türkiye — are among our most popular attractions. The aquariums, predators, giraffes and elephants are favorites among both children and adults. Visitors not only have fun, but also learn about animals they may have never seen before,” he added.

Thanks to its forestry setting, the park allows visitors to enjoy nature walks while observing animals. “The park is popular throughout the year; snowy landscapes in winter, shaded cool areas in summer all contribute to its appeal,” Özsöyler said.

He also announced that a new safari zone designed for predators is scheduled to be completed within six months. “Visitors will be inside secure vehicles or behind glass partitions, while lions and tigers roam freely. Projects like this continue to boost visitor numbers. Being a gastronomy city, guests also enjoy local cuisine, which supports our local tradespeople,” he said.