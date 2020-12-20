Gaziantep stun Fenerbahçe 3-1 in Süper Lig

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Gaziantep FK beat Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a home match in the Turkish Süper Lig on Dec. 19, a shocking loss for the visitors.

Slovenian midfielder Amedej Vetrih scored the opener for Gaziantep in the 10th minute. Vetrih found the net with a close-range finish.

Fenerbahçe equalized in the 24th minute as Greek midfielder Dimitrios Pelkas' close-range flick beat Gaziantep goalkeeper Günay Güvenç.

Gaziantep led the game again near the end of the first half as Romanian midfielder Alexandru Maxim successfully converted a penalty.

The home team led the first half 2-1.

Gaziantep clinched the 3-1 win in the injury time of the second half as Kenan Özer scored a classy free kick.

Tonight means Fenerbahçe has a two-game losing streak in the league. Last weekend the Yellow Canaries lost to Yeni Malatyaspor 3-0 in Istanbul.

In the next fixture, Fenerbahçe will face defending Süper Lig winners Medipol Başakşehir at home.

With 23 points in 13 weeks, Fenerbahçe are in the number three spot.

Fourth-place Gaziantep boosted their points to 21 to chase Fenerbahçe in the standings.

Gaziantep have one match remaining as well.

Aytemiz Alanyaspor lead the Süper Lig with 26 points, followed by Galatasaray with 23. Both Alanyaspor and Galatasaray have played 12 matches so far.