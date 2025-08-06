Gaza occupation plans fuel criticism, rift in Israel

TEL AVIV

Backlash grows within Israel over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to fully reoccupy Gaza amid the reported tension between the government and the military, as the United Nations has warned that expanding such a operation could trigger “catastrophic consequences.”

Signs of a rift over strategy emerged as Netanyahu prepared to announce a new phase in the war, after he said Israel must "complete" the defeat of Hamas in order to secure the release of hostages.

The Israeli press, citing officials, has predicted an escalation of operations, including in densely populated areas where hostages are believed to be held, such as Gaza City and refugee camps.

The reports also said Netanyahu and his cabinet would order a full military occupation of Gaza, sparking dissension from the army's Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir.

On Aug. 5, Netanyahu held a restricted three-hour meeting with security chiefs to discuss options for the continuation of the war.

At the meeting, Zamir reportedly warned that a full occupation would be like "walking into a trap," and would endanger the lives of the hostages and the troops, according to public broadcaster KAN.

The army chief suggested alternatives to a full occupation, such as an encirclement of specific areas where Hamas is believed to be hunkering down, according to the Channel 12 broadcaster.

Families of hostages reacted with fury to reports of a possible military push into areas where captives are believed to be held. They argue that the government's approach — relying on military pressure to force Hamas into concessions — has failed to ensure the safe return of the roughly remaining hostages and warn that time is running out.

Recent polls showed that a clear majority of Israelis now favor a deal with Hamas and an end to the war.

Many believe Netanyahu is delaying a resolution to keep his far-right coalition intact, as ultranationalist ministers have threatened to withdraw support if any deal is made.

A leading group representing hostage families on Aug. 6 warned that Israel’s government is on the verge of making a decision that could have disastrous consequences for those still held in Gaza.

The U.N. Security Council held a special session on Aug. 5 to discuss Israeli hostages in Gaza, as the country seeks to keep the issue on top of the global agenda.

A top U.N. official has warned there would be "catastrophic consequences."

Assistant Secretary General Miroslav Jenca told the U.N. Security Council such a move would be "deeply alarming” and could endanger the lives of more Palestinians, as well as Israeli hostages.

But Defense Minister Israel Katz hit back with a clear message.

"It is the right and duty of the Chief of Staff to express his position in the appropriate forums," he wrote on X.

"But once decisions are made by the political echelon, the IDF will execute them with determination and professionalism... until the objectives of the war are achieved," he added, using an acronym for the Israeli military.

Netanyahu is expected to convene the security cabinet on Aug. 7 to finalize the decision on the expansion of the offensive.

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters he was not aware of reported plans to occupy the entire Gaza Strip but said that such a decision would be "up to Israel.”